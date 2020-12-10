 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 10 Duke cancels last 3 nonconference basketball games
0 comments

No. 10 Duke cancels last 3 nonconference basketball games

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
duke logo 091219 (copy)

Duke won’t play any more nonconference men’s basketball games in the regular season.

The school announced the move Thursday. That followed coronavirus-related postponements of three nonconference games this year, though only one had been rescheduled.

In a release, the school said it was a cautionary step due to the pandemic as well as allowing players to spend time with families over the Christmas holidays.

“This is the best decision we could make as a program, in making sure that we are doing the right thing for our players,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement.

Duke was originally scheduled to open Nov. 25 against Gardner-Webb, though that game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing within the Runnin’ Bulldogs program. That game was eventually rescheduled for Dec. 19.

Games against Elon for Dec. 6 and Charleston Southern on Saturday had already been postponed as those programs paused team activities, with no make-up date for either.

Duke (2-2) has lost home games to No. 4 Michigan State and No. 6 Illinois. The Blue Devils open Atlantic Coast Conference play at Notre Dame next Wednesday, followed by a Dec. 29 visit from Pittsburgh.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defense, rebounding will be crucial for Bears in 2020-21
College

Defense, rebounding will be crucial for Bears in 2020-21

  • Updated

Scoring shouldn’t be an issue for the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team during the 2020-21 season, as the Bears return most of their roster from last winter's 14-14 squad (10-12 in South Atlantic Conference) including Preseason All-SAC selections R.J. Gunn and Darius Simmons. The key will be displaying consistency on the defensive end and the boards.

Coach K not the first with concerns about basketball in a pandemic, but he’s the loudest
Basketball

Coach K not the first with concerns about basketball in a pandemic, but he’s the loudest

  • Updated

Just because Mike Krzyzewski says it, the entire college basketball world is required by statute to come to a screeching halt so Very Serious People can parse What It All Means. This is true even when Krzyzewski openly pondering the moral dilemma of playing college basketball during an uncontrolled pandemic Tuesday night wasn’t actually anything that hasn’t already been said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert