CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina didn't make things easy last year, surviving a shaky defense on a wild ride that reached the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

Mack Brown would love his team to take a steadier route this season as an ACC contender led by a star quarterback in Drake Maye.

The 21st-ranked Tar Heels (9-5, 6-2 ACC in 2022) had a six-game winning streak that ultimately helped them claim the final Coastal Division championship before the ACC's move to a division-less format this season. But UNC lost its last four games, including the ACC title game against Clemson and the Holiday Bowl against Oregon.

Brown, in Year 5 of his second stint there, has eight returning offensive starters — including Maye as a possible Heisman Trophy candidate — and seven on defense. That's enough to have the Tar Heels picked to finish third in the ACC behind ninth-ranked favorite Clemson and No. 8 Florida State.

“You want expectations,” Brown said. “And if you don't want expectations, you haven't done a good job. And this is what we came back here to do.”

The four-game skid sent the Tar Heels into the offseason on a down note. Brown is quick to point out the team reached nine wins for only the second time since the end of his first UNC coaching stint in 1997.

“Really proud of the guys for what they did last year. We've just got to be better,” Brown said, adding: “I've told every team I've ever coached: ‘Don’t talk about it, do it, I want to see it.'"

MAYE'S SHOT

Maye rose to stardom last year and enters this season as the preseason ACC player of the year. The third-year passer ranked sixth nationally in average passing yards (308.6) and tied for fifth with 38 touchdown passes.

Maye will run the offense under a new coordinator in Chip Lindsey after Phil Longo's departure to Wisconsin.

“Coach Longo was great, but just hearing somebody else’s voice, you pick up new things,” Maye said.

NEW TARGETS

Top receiver Josh Downs is gone after hauling in 11 touchdowns in 11 games, along with No. 2 receiver Antoine Green (seven TDs). The Tar Heels dipped into the transfer portal to restock, adding Devontez Walker from Kent State and Nate McCollum from Georgia Tech.

Walker's status was in question with the school appealing to the NCAA for an immediate-eligibility waiver. He was a first-team all-conference pick last year after catching 58 passes for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns, and appeared in line to be Maye's top target.

McCollum had 60 catches for 655 yards and three touchdowns last year.