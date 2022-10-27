 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Kentucky a highlight

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker takes a break on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee-Martin on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 65-24.

 Wade Payne, Associated Press

A look at Week 9 in the Southeastern Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) at No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

The Volunteers and QB Hendon Hooker have been on fire. Will Levis and Kentucky have been up and down but still boast plenty of potential. The two SEC Eastern Division teams meet Saturday in the lone Top 25 matchup in the league. The Vols are off to their first 7-0 start since the undefeated national championship season in 1998. Hooker has emerged as one of the betting favorites for the Heisman Trophy, directing the nation's top offense. Levis and Kentucky face a defense ranked 130th against the pass. It's only the third time both teams have been ranked heading into this game. Tennessee won the first two in 1950 and 1951.

BEST MATCHUP

People are also reading…

Florida (4-3, 1-3) at No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0) in Jacksonville, Florida

It doesn't shape up as all that great a matchup on the field, but it's still "The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” This is the second straight year Georgia has entered this game No. 1 and facing an unranked Gators team. Kirby Smart's team is favored by three touchdowns. The Bulldogs won 34-7 last year, converting three turnovers into 21 points over the final two minutes before halftime. The game is under contract with Jacksonville, where they've played 89 of their first 100 games, through 2023. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has accounted for nine passing touchdowns and five rushing scores. Florida's Anthony Richardson has produced six of each.

Impact player

Arkansas RB Raheim Sanders, the SEC's leading rusher, faces the league's worst run defense in a visit to Auburn. Sanders has run for 870 rushing yards to power the nation's No. 3 running game. He's coming off a 15-carry, 175-yard, two-touchdown game against Brigham Young University. The Tigers rank 119th in defending the run. Plus, they have allowed 740 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in their last two games against Mississippi and Georgia.

Inside the numbers

No. 6 Alabama, Louisiana State, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt have open dates. ... Kentucky has multiple wins against Top 25 teams for the fourth time in five years. Before 2018, Wildcats teams had managed the feat only once in 40 years (2007). ... Mississippi is the only FBS team with more than 3,500 total yards and 2,000 rushing yards.

Upset alert

Missouri (3-4, 1-3) is at No. 25 South Carolina. The Tigers have come close against Auburn, Florida and even No. 1 Georgia. The Tigers are modest 3.5-point underdogs against the Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2), who have won four straight games. If you're a believer in comparing common opponents, Missouri lost just 26-22 to the Bulldogs, who beat South Carolina 48-7. The Tigers have won the last three meetings. It's a vastly different scenario for Shane Beamer's Gamecocks than Missouri's last visit two years ago. That came on the heels of South Carolina's firing of coach Will Muschamp and the exodus of four Gamecocks defenders. Missouri won 17-10.

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired

