No. 7 Louisville is favorite but has lots of challengers

Louisville is the Atlantic Coast Conference favorite again, though fulfilling that lofty projection will require navigating a more crowded group of serious challengers.

After recent seasons in which Louisville and North Carolina State comprised the league’s top tier, 2022-23 begins with several teams poised to make noise. The No. 7 Cardinals have the early advantage, returning a strong mix of veterans and talented transfers after reaching their fourth Final Four last season under coach Jeff Walz.

However, Notre Dame, three-time defending league champion N.C. State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech are ranked ninth, 10th, 12th and 13th, respectively. The conference also sent eight teams to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive time, and each one hopes to upend Louisville’s status as the team to beat.

“I think the talent is very, very good,” Walz said at ACC Tipoff this month. “The coaching is outstanding. I’d rather have that bull's-eye on me than being that coach that’s on the hot seat.”

The Cardinals will pursue their first tournament title since 2018 with three of their top six scorers back including junior guard Hailey Van Lith (14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds per game), an All-ACC preseason selection who also received votes for the AP’s All-America team. Louisville lost three starters from the Final Four squad that lost to eventual champion South Carolina but added Morgan Jones (Florida State) and Chrislyn Carr (Syracuse) via the transfer portal.

Virginia Tech center and ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley leads a squad picked second after reaching the conference tournament semifinal. The 6-foot-6 senior earned preseason player of the year honors along with a spot on the All-American team but looks forward to helping the Hokies reach the top tier.

“I think as we mature, too, every player individually gets better, and that makes us better as a whole,” said Kitley, who averaged 18.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks last season. “I think we get more and more dangerous as time goes on.”

Raleigh reset

N.C. State lost All-America post player Elissa Cunane and Kayla Jones from a squad that earned a No. 1 tournament seeding and fell 91-87 to Connecticut in an epic double-overtime battle in the regional final. Jakia Brown-Turner (9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds) is the Wolfpack’s only returning starter, but Diamond Johnson, named the ACC’s top sixth player, is back.

The Wolfpack also added sophomore guard Saniya Rivers — who played in 27 games for South Carolina during its title run — and graduate forward Mimi Collins (Maryland) via the transfer portal.

Taking the next step

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles was the lone freshman on the All-ACC first team last season and earned three first-place votes in making the preseason squad.