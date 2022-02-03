North Carolina’s Bacot a rebounding tour de force

CHAPEL HILL — The preseason focus for North Carolina’s Armando Bacot was about improving his shooting range for his long-term development and potential NBA career.

The growth in one of his primary skills could prove just as vital to getting there: The junior has gone from being a good rebounder to a great one while leading the Tar Heels’ offense with his work inside.

First-year coach Hubert Davis said Bacot had worked on ballhandling and perimeter shooting – making 1,000 3-pointers every week during the summer — to improve his NBA chances. But he credited Bacot for not abandoning his strengths while trying to expand his game.

“The thing that I’m just so impressed with him about is, there's a lot of times where guys would work on that during the summer and they would change their game and it would go away from what they do best,” Davis said. "And even though Armando can shoot the ball from outside … the things that he does best is finish around the basket and rebound the basketball.”

SIZE: 6-10, 240 pounds.