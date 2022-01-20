Notre Dame's Wesley making name for himself

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Blake Wesley arrived at Notre Dame without some of the same fanfare as other incoming freshmen.

The accolades went to players like Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, Duke's Paolo Banchero and Auburn's Jabari Smith.

An explosive start to his freshman season has put Wesley in the conversation about college basketball's best players and, possibly, put him in position to become the first one-and-done player at Notre Dame.

“He’s very special,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “We've just got to keep grooming him and how to play around him and off of him.”

A lanky 6-foot-5 guard, Wesley stayed in South Bend after starring at Riley High School, where he averaged 27.1 points as a senior. He was ranked No. 111 nationally in the 247Sports composite and opened his Notre Dame career with 21 points against California State Northridge.

Wesley has flourished since becoming a starter seven games into the season, averaging 14.3 points — second on the team — 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He's proven to be an explosive finisher at the rim and has not shied away from challenges, scoring 24 points in front of 14,000 opposing fans at Illinois.