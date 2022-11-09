Patton grad Madi Clay wins SAC championship

SALISBURY — Catawba College freshman Madi Clay, a Patton High School graduate, continued to make history for the Catawba Indians women's cross country team as she became the program's first winner of the conference individual title since 1997 on Saturday at the South Atlantic Conference championships at Salisbury Community Park.

Wingate won the team championship with 34 points, Anderson took second with 53 points, and Catawba finished third with 78 points.

Clay, from Morganton, continued to build to her impressive resume in her first collegiate season. Her individual victory on Saturday was the first women's cross country winner at the SAC Championships since Allison Dupree in 1997. Clay also broke the program's 6K record for the second time this season when she finished in less than 22 minutes at 21:58.7. This broke her previous mark of 22:05.

Clay also ended the day by being honored as the SAC's Freshman Runner of the Year and the overall Runner of the Year, becoming the first Catawba women's cross country athlete to do so.

Catawba's next top finisher was Mikayla Jones who crossed the line with a time of 23:14.5 which was good for 13th and a second team All-SAC selection.

Two other Catawba runners finished inside the top 20 and earned third team honors. Raina Andrews and Natalie Almond finished back-to-back at 17th and 18th with times of 23:25.4 and 23:36.8, respectively.