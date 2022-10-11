 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ACC Football

QB Leary (shoulder) day-to-day for No. 15 Wolfpack

101222-mnh-sports-fbc-northcarolinastate-leary-p1

North Carolina State's Chandler Zavala, 64, and Derrick Eason, 53, check on quarterback Devin Leary, 13, following a hit by Florida State's Joshua Farmer during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh on Saturday.

 Karl DeBlaker, Associated Press

RALEIGH — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren said Monday that quarterback Devin Leary avoided a serious shoulder injury in Saturday's win against Florida State and is considered day-to-day ahead of the 15th-ranked Wolfpack's trip to No. 18 Syracuse this weekend.

The preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year took a hard hit to his right shoulder from FSU’s Joshua Farmer as he tried to deliver the ball downfield. Leary immediately grabbed at his right arm as he was down with Farmer being flagged for a roughing-the-passer penalty with 4:59 left in the third quarter.

Leary was helped to the tunnel and later returned to the sideline with his right arm in a sling for the rest of the comeback win against the Seminoles. But Doeren said Monday it's “a rehabbable injury," though the timeline for his recovery is unclear.

“It could be this week, it could be six weeks,” Doeren said. “It's really going to come down to how he recovers. ... But we're excited that his season isn't over and he doesn't need surgery."

