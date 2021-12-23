 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Rutgers replaces Texas A&M in Gator vs. WF
0 Comments
College Football

Rutgers replaces Texas A&M in Gator vs. WF

  • 0
122621-mnh-sports-fbc-gatorbowl-replacement-p1

Signage for the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game is shown outside Daily's Place and TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday. No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries. Rutgers will play in the game instead.

 Bob Self, Florida Times-Union via AP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rutgers will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest after an NCAA committee decided Thursday to adhere to an existing policy for making teams with 5-7 records bowl eligible.

The NCAA football oversight committee also announced that any bowl can be moved to as late as Jan. 10 if the schools involved need additional time to prepare for the game.

The Gator Bowl will keep its scheduled date and 11 a.m. Eastern kickoff time on New Year's Eve, meaning Rutgers will have less than a week to get ready to play one of the highest-scoring teams in the country.

“Better late than never,” read a tweet from the Rutgers football account. “The Scarlet Knights are going BOWLING.”

Rutgers will be making its first bowl appearance since 2014, its first season as a member of the Big Ten Conference.

“This program has made great strides under the leadership of head coach Greg Schiano and what better way to showcase that than at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on New Year’s Eve,” Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs said in a statement. "It is an equally exciting time for our Rutgers fans to be part of this marquee game.”

Texas A&M pulled out of the Jacksonville, Florida, game on Wednesday because of a lack of available players. The Aggies were having issues with COVID-19, plus they already had been depleted by injuries, opt-outs and players transferring.

NCAA rules allow teams with 5-7 records, such as Rutgers, to be bowl eligible if there are not enough six-win teams to fill all the spots. The 5-7 teams with the highest Academic Progress Rate scores have first crack at open slots. Rutgers is atop that list, though the NCAA did not release the full APR rankings to allow schools to privately decline a bowl bid.

Having Rutgers replace Texas A&M on short notice was not a foregone conclusion for the oversight committee — even after Rutgers officials informed decision-makers on Wednesday that they believed the team could be reassembled quickly.

The Scarlet Knights have not played since Thanksgiving weekend and the team has not been practicing or working out together.

There was some concern among oversight committee members about the safety of having a team compete with so little time to prepare. At least some consideration was given to having a team that already has played a bowl face Wake Forest, or simply not filling the spot and having the game be canceled.

Ultimately, the committee chose to stick with an existing policy under unusual circumstances.

“The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl team has done an amazing job of pivoting in these circumstances,” bowl CEO Brian Rhodes said in a statement. “We wish the Aggies a speedy recovery, and we are looking forward to a great bowl game between Wake Forest and Rutgers.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harman, L-R women snap 3-game skid with 64-57 win over Anderson
College

Harman, L-R women snap 3-game skid with 64-57 win over Anderson

  • Updated

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team returned home for the first time in four weeks on Wednesday night, topping Anderson (South Carolina) 64-57 at Shuford Gymnasium behind a career-high 39 points from sophomore guard Emily Harman. Harman played 37 minutes, making 15 of 26 shots and all eight of her free throw attempts while also pulling down a team-high eight rebounds as the Bears ended a three-game losing streak.

L-R’s fall athletes receive postseason honors
College

L-R’s fall athletes receive postseason honors

  • Updated

Headlined by All-Americans in four of the five fall sports along with numerous all-region and All-South Atlantic Conference performers, Lenoir-Rhyne recently capped a successful fall athletic season with postseason accolades for many of its student-athletes.

Trojans vanquish Bears behind Dortch’s 21-point effort
College

Trojans vanquish Bears behind Dortch’s 21-point effort

  • Updated

Maintaining consistency has been an issue for the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team this season, and inconsistency reared its ugly head again during the Bears’ home game against Anderson (South Carolina) on Wednesday night. Despite rallying in the second half and having a chance to tie the game on a last-second shot, L-R suffered a 77-74 loss at the hands of the Trojans inside Shuford Gymnasium.

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Harman, Hudson lead women’s basketball past Newberry
College

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Harman, Hudson lead women’s basketball past Newberry

  • Updated

Following a loss at the hands of Tusculum on Saturday, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team bounced back with a 73-61 victory over Newberry on Monday at Shuford Gymnasium to end its three-game homestand with a 2-1 record. Emily Harman had a game-high 24 points — including 17 in the second half — while Brandi Hudson added 18 as the Bears improved to 4-6 overall and 3-5 in the South Atlantic Conference.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert