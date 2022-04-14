 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Football

Saban: Current state not 'sustainable'

  • 0
Athlete Compensation Restless Coaches Football

Alabama coach Nick Saban is concerned about the current state of college football. "I don't think what we’re doing right now is a sustainable model.” 

 AP FILE PHOTO

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban's willingness to adapt and often be a catalyst for change in college football, both on the field and off, has propelled Alabama to six national championships in 13 seasons.

The 70-year-old coach is confident his program will continue to thrive during this new era of college athletics, with players having more opportunities to earn money than ever before and more power to determine where they play.

But the current state of college football has Saban concerned.

“I don’t think what we’re doing right now is a sustainable model,” Saban told The Associated Press in a recent interview.

That's a common theme among coaches these days, with Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Southern California's Lincoln Riley among the most prominent who have echoed Saban's sentiments. The combination of empowered athletes and easily accessible paydays is changing the way coaches go about their business.

The uncertainty comes with the NCAA in a weakened state following last year's Supreme Court loss and in the midst of a dramatic restructuring. Schools and the NCAA itself would prefer federal legislation to regulate how athletes are compensated for their names, images and likenesses, but when that might come and in what form is unknown.

People are also reading…

That has led to concerns about vast sums of money flowing in and around college athletics, including brazen entities called collectives put together by well-heeled donors whose donations have traditionally funded everything from lavish facilities to multimillion-dollar buyouts of fired coaches around Power Five conferences.

“The concept of name, image and likeness was for players to be able to use their name, image and likeness to create opportunities for themselves. That’s what it was,” Saban said. “So last year on our team, our guys probably made as much or more than anybody in the country.”

Paying a player to attend a particular school is still a violation of NCAA rules, but NIL deals have quickly become intertwined with recruiting — both high school prospects and the growing number of college transfers.

“But that creates a situation where you can basically buy players," Saban said. "You can do it in recruiting. I mean, if that’s what we want college football to be, I don’t know. And you can also get players to get in the transfer portal to see if they can get more someplace else than they can get at your place."

Riley told reporters last week NIL has “completely changed” recruiting.

“I think that anybody that cares about college football is not real pleased with that because that wasn’t the intention,” said Riley, who is in his first season at Southern California after five years at Oklahoma. “And I’m sure, at some point, there is going to be a market correction if you will, with recruiting."

What exactly is going on with recruiting and NIL is hard to know for sure because it is mostly happening outside the purview of schools and the NCAA between parties with no obligation to publicly disclose deals.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball notches 2 victories against UVA Wise

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball notches 2 victories against UVA Wise

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team picked up two wins during Saturday’s home doubleheader in Hickory, beating UVA Wise 6-5 and 4-0 to improve to 34-7 overall and 13-5 in the South Atlantic Conference. The Bears are currently on an eight-game winning streak, and they have won 22 of 23 games played at Durham Field this season.

Bears earn exhibition win over Hickory at L.P. Frans

Bears earn exhibition win over Hickory at L.P. Frans

After two seasons away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lenoir-Rhyne University and the Hickory Crawdads resumed their exhibition series at L.P. Frans Stadium prior to the minor league club opening its 2022 season. The Bears led wire-to-wire for a 3-1 win Wednesday night in Hickory.

UNC basketball star Armando Bacot returning for another year

UNC basketball star Armando Bacot returning for another year

Mr. Double-Double is coming back. North Carolina men’s basketball forward Armando Bacot posted a video to his Twitter page Wednesday announcing he will be returning to UNC for his senior year. Bacot, a native of Richmond, Virginia, led the Tar Heels to the 2022 national title game, averaging 16.3 points per game and 13.1 rebounds. “On the court we got so close this year,” Bacot said in the ...

LR baseball returns home, crushes UVA Wise

LR baseball returns home, crushes UVA Wise

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team played its first home game since March 19 on Friday at Durham Field. Following a 15-2 drubbing of UVA Wise, the Bears improved to 20-1 at home in 2022.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert