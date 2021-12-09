Six former national champions in FCS quarterfinals

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Many of the perennial contenders are still in the title chase as the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs head into the quarterfinal round, but the playoffs have once again shown nothing is a given no matter what the name is on the front of the jersey.

Defending national champion Sam Houston State, with all of its starters back, emerged from a first-round bye and needed a touchdown with 2:07 left and a fourth-down, goal-line stop on the penultimate play of regulation to pull out a 49-42 victory.

And the champs were facing a team that had never played in December.

“We've won five playoff games this year by a play, and that’s just the nature of the playoffs," coach K.C. Keeler said, referring to his teams' run during the 2020 FCS postseason, which was played in the spring of this year due to the pandemic. “It speaks a lot to the resilience of our team, the character of our team, the fact that we don’t panic and our resolve.”

The top-seeded Bearkats (11-0) have won 22 in a row overall, including all 17 home playoff games in their history. Keeler, who also led Delaware to the national title in 2003, is 31-0 in his career in home playoff games.