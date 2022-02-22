Tar Heels boost NCAA hopes with key Quad 1 win

That changed in recent weeks as Michigan has climbed up the NET rankings after wins over Purdue and Iowa. The Wolverines were up to No. 29 in the latest NET rankings, giving North Carolina two Quad 1 wins in nine tries. Whether it stays that way is up in the air after Michigan lost to No. 15 Wisconsin on Sunday.

Either way, the Tar Heels can't afford many slip-ups with the season winding down, and they'll get another Quad 1 chance in the regular-season finale against Duke.

“We’ve done a good job this year of bouncing back,” North Carolina leading scorer and rebounder Armando Bacot said. “But now it’s starting to get into crunch time. We’ve got to just figure out how to not have any lapses for the rest of the season and just really lock in.”

RISING FAST

Florida (17-10, 7-7 SEC). A one-point loss at Texas A&M hurt the Gators. A win over No. 2 Auburn four days later was a massive resume boost.

Michigan (14-11, 8-7 Big Ten). In big trouble after some early-season struggles, the Wolverines picked up a massive win over Purdue and beat fellow bubble team Iowa. A contentious 77-63 loss to No. 15 Wisconsin on Sunday was a setback for coach Juwan Howard's team.