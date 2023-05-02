CHAPEL HILL — Mac Horvath is coming off one of the best weeks of the season in college baseball, and his monster performance could be what North Carolina needs to spark a late run to a sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Horvath hit three homers, including a grand slam, and drove in 11 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Virginia Tech on Sunday. He was 9 of 16 with five homers and 19 RBIs as the Tar Heels went 3-1 last week.

The third baseman was draft-eligible as a sophomore last year but made it known he planned to return to school unless a team offered a signing bonus too good to turn down.

His 2023 draft stock surely rose after a week that left him with him with 19 homers and 56 RBIs, both team highs, and a .316 batting average and .751 slugging percentage.

The Tar Heels made it to an NCAA super regional in Scott Forbes' second season since taking over for Mike Fox, and they were picked third in the ACC Coastal Division in the preseason.

But they lost two of three to Miami and were swept by Boston College before they won two of three at Virginia Tech. The series win got the Tar Heels (28-16, 11-11) back to .500 in conference play. They were listed as one of the first five teams out of the NCAA Tournament in the latest D1Baseball.com projections. They haven't missed the national tournament since 2016.

“When nobody believed in us, our guys believed in themselves and we believed in them as coaches,” Forbes said. “We’ve had a tough couple of weeks. You look at close losses to Miami and Boston College, and for guys to come back and wins two games in a doubleheader after losing game one at Virginia Tech is a testament to the player-led leadership. Mac Horvath put us on his back and led the way.”

Horvath opened last week with a two-homer, eight-RBI game in an 18-2 win over North Carolina-Wilmington on Tuesday. He was 1 for 4 in a 7-1 loss to Virginia Tech on Friday, then got hot again in the 12-8 and 13-7 wins Sunday.

North Carolina, which is off this weekend, closes the regular season with ACC series against rival North Carolina State at home and on the road against Clemson.