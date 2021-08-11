UNC cracks top 10 in coaches poll

Mack Brown's North Carolina team is ranked ninth in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday — the Tar Heels’ best opening slot since heading into the season at No. 8 in 1997.
UNC was one of just three ACC teams ranked in the poll, following No. 2 Clemson and ahead of No. 16 Miami. N.C. State was 11th among the “others receiving votes” category outside the top 25, and Virginia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh and Florida State also received votes.
Also regionally, Coastal Carolina came in at No. 24 and fellow Group of Five programs Liberty and Appalachian State also received votes.
Defending national champion Alabama is the preseason No. 1, garnering 63 of the 65 first-place votes while No. 3 Oklahoma got the other two. Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five, with Texas A&M at No. 6.
The AP preseason top 25 poll will be released Monday.
Ex-Auburn player, 53, dies of COVID
Craig Ogletree, an Auburn linebacker who played on three straight SEC championship teams in the 1980s, died Monday from complications related to COVID-19, his family said. He was 53.
Known as "Tree" to his teammates, Ogletree was part of Auburn's title teams from 1987-89. He was a co-captain in 1989 and led that team with 11 sacks in addition to 113 tackles. Ogletree played in the NFL briefly with the Cincinnati Bengals.
DT Truesdell no longer with Auburn
Auburn defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell is no longer with the team. Coach Bryan Harsin didn't elaborate Tuesday on reasons for Truesdell's absence from preseason camp. Asked if there's a chance Truesdell could rejoin the Tigers, Harsin said, "He's not on our team."
Truesdell is a two-year starter at defensive tackle. He had 22 tackles last season, including 2.5 tackles for loss.
Va. Union player dies after collapse
A Virginia Union freshman player has died after collapsing during practice over the weekend. He was 19. Quandarius Wilburn's death was announced by the Division II university.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end collapsed Sunday during a conditioning session, according to a letter the university's president sent to students and staff Monday. The letter said the Georgia native was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he later died, news outlets reported.
Arizona Bowl shuns TV, goes digital
The seven-year-old Arizona Bowl recently announced a partnership with Barstool Sports for its Dec. 31 game in Tucson, Ariz. The multiyear deal with the digital sports platform not only includes naming rights but also broadcasting rights, which means the game won't be on ESPN or CBS.