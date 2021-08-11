 Skip to main content
UNC football cracks top 10 in preseason coaches poll
College football briefs

Mack Brown's North Carolina team is ranked ninth in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday, the Tar Heels’ best opening slot since heading into the season at No. 8 in 1997.

081221-mnh-sports-fbc-briefs-logo

UNC was one of just three ACC teams ranked in the poll, following No. 2 Clemson and ahead of No. 16 Miami. N.C. State was 11th among the “others receiving votes” category outside the top 25, and Virginia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh and Florida State also received votes.

Also regionally, Coastal Carolina came in at No. 24 and fellow Group of Five programs Liberty and Appalachian State also received votes.

Defending national champion Alabama is the preseason No. 1, garnering 63 of the 65 first-place votes while No. 3 Oklahoma got the other two. Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five, with Texas A&M at No. 6.

The AP preseason top 25 poll will be released Monday.

