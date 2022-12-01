 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACC Football

UNC's Maye rides star-making season into title game

  • Updated
  • 0
120222-mnh-sports-fbc-accchampionship-northcarolina-maye-pjump

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, 10, runs into the end zone for a touchdown as North Carolina State linebackers Payton Wilson, 11, and Drake Thomas, 32, trail during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Nov. 25 in Chapel Hill.

 Chris Seward, Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL — Drake Maye has put up big numbers all season for No. 24 North Carolina.

Now, he has a chance to lead the Tar Heels to something more: an Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

The second-year passer has played so well that he stirred national buzz as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. Those hopes dwindled after two straight losses for some late-season adversity, but he can still lead the program to its first ACC title in more than four decades in Saturday night's matchup with No. 10 Clemson in Charlotte.

“It's just literally a dream of going out in an NFL stadium, playing against a team the caliber of Clemson — it gets you anxious," Maye said. “At the end of the day, it's why you play the sport of football."

North Carolina opened the season with uncertainty about how much they'd get at quarterback after the departure of star Sam Howell to the NFL. But Maye beat out Jacolby Criswell in a preseason position battle, then looked nothing like a youngster in his first season as a starter.

People are also reading…

He leads the Bowl Subdivision ranks in total offense (373.0 yards per game) and is tied for fourth in FBS with 35 touchdown passes, just two behind national leaders C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Clayton Tune of Houston.

Maye has also thrown just five interceptions on 440 attempts — a rate of 1.1% in an aggressive offense that pushes the ball downfield — and leads his team in rushing yards.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney knows plenty about Maye. The Tigers recruited him out of Huntersville. Swinney said he expected Maye would end up with the Tar Heels as an instate product.

Maye did so after reversing a commitment to Nick Saban at Alabama.

“He is a very creative player, and a very confident and poised player,” Swinney said.

Maye led North Carolina to its first-ever 6-0 road record this season — all by seven or fewer points — and the last Coastal Division title in the league's final year in the two-division format with a win at Wake Forest. But the Tar Heels have followed with losses to Georgia Tech on Nov. 19 and rival North Carolina State last Friday.

Those losses were the only games this season Maye hasn't thrown at least two scoring passes.

Offensive coordinator Phil Longo pointed to N.C. State's veteran defense giving alternating looks to Maye. Sometimes, it was applying more rush pressure to force Maye to get the ball out of his hands. Other times, it was dropping eight players into coverage to force Maye to be patient without as many deep looks.

“Our successful drives, I thought we did a great job of being patient,” Longo said. "And on the drives where we didn't, I thought we weren't patient. Maybe we forced a ball or we didn't adjust our route the way we need to or hit the run where we needed to.

“I wouldn't be surprised if we get some of that from Clemson," Longo continued. "I wouldn't be surprised if we see that more in the future because it's a way to maybe minimize explosive plays."

North Carolina hasn’t won an ACC title since 1980, back when eventual NFL star Lawrence Taylor was the Tar Heels’ All-American linebacker. That was three years before Maye’s father Mark began his career as North Carolina’s quarterback and eight years before Mack Brown’s first coaching tenure began in Chapel Hill.

If Maye can lead the Tar Heels past the Tigers, he'll have a championship run of his own to brag about with his brothers.

One older brother, Cole, was part of Florida's run to the NCAA baseball title in June 2017. That came roughly three months after another brother, Luke, hit the last-second jumper to send North Carolina to the Final Four and ultimately win the NCAA men's basketball title on the way to becoming an unexpected star.

“Team success at the end of the day is what counts in the family, that we brag about,” Maye said. “So, I think an ACC championship, that's a pretty big deal.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LR athletes nab all-region, all-conference honors

LR athletes nab all-region, all-conference honors

The winter sports season is currently in full swing, but following a successful fall campaign, it is time to recognize the Lenoir-Rhyne athletes who have received all-region and All-South Atlantic Conference honors thus far.

Bears slip past Francis Marion for 7-0 start

Bears slip past Francis Marion for 7-0 start

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team is 7-0 for the first time since 1979, when the Bears started 15-0 on their way to a 28-4 finish. Brandi Hudson scored 17 of her game-high 24 points in the second half as LR nipped host Francis Marion 77-76 on Monday at Smith University Center.

Last-second TD saves UCF from monumental upset at USF

Last-second TD saves UCF from monumental upset at USF

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s unclear what the future holds for the “War on I-4″ rivalry series but one thing is certain: There will be no love lost the next time UCF and USF meet on the football field. The Knights almost lost Saturday night, a game they had in control with a 28-0 lead in the second quarter until a disastrous third littered by turnovers could’ve ruined their chances at the AAC ...

Late free throws push Cougars past LR

Late free throws push Cougars past LR

Two free throws from Demierre Black with 24 seconds remaining helped the visiting Columbus State men’s basketball team earn a 63-62 victory over Lenoir-Rhyne on Tuesday at Shuford Arena. The loss was the Bears’ first home defeat of the season and their second loss in their past three games.

South Carolina upends No. 8 Clemson to snap skid against rival

South Carolina upends No. 8 Clemson to snap skid against rival

CLEMSON, S.C. — South Carolina is on a historic two-game tear. Clemson is all but out of the College Football Playoff. And coach Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks, after seven long seasons without them, have finally reclaimed those sweet, sweet, year-long bragging rights that come attached to one of college football’s greatest rivalries. Clemson receiver Antonio Williams fumbled the ball on a punt ...

Watch Now: Related Video

How the World Cup ball may change soccer forever

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert