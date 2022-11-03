 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SEC Football | This Week

Vols-Georgia in East, 'Bama-LSU in West

  • Updated
  • 0
110422-mnh-sports-fbc-sec-thisweek-logo1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A look at Week 10 in the Southeastern Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 2 Tennessee visits No. 1 Georgia. The Volunteers and QB Hendon Hooker have their latest massive matchup to navigate between the hedges. The winner has the inside track to the SEC East title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Tennessee snapped a 15-game losing streak to then-No. 1 Alabama three games ago. Now, the Vols look first win over the Bulldogs since 2016. Georgia will be without one of its defensive leaders in outside linebacker Nolan Smith (injury). That could make it more difficult to slow down Hooker the Vols' remarkable offense.

BEST MATCHUP

No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 Louisiana State. It's hard to imagine Alabama-Louisiana State as a side dish to Tennessee-Georgia. Still, the SEC West showdown is almost every bit as important. Brian Kelly's Tigers could get the edge over perennial power Crimson Tide — along with likely knocking a potential two-loss Alabama out of the CFP picture. LSU has already defeated No. 11 Mississippi, the other of the West's one-loss teams, and would control its own path to the SEC championship game next month.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bulldogs snap 5-game losing streak to LR

Bulldogs snap 5-game losing streak to LR

Wingate has the top-ranked defense in Division II football, and on Saturday afternoon, the Bulldogs showcased what they can do on that side of the ball. After falling behind by three scores, host Lenoir-Rhyne battled back to take a fourth-quarter lead before succumbing to its South Atlantic Conference rivals by a 24-21 final.

How will Bears respond after Newberry loss?

How will Bears respond after Newberry loss?

The Lenoir-Rhyne football team had its homecoming spoiled by Newberry last week, falling 38-24 at the hands of the Wolves. The Bears also saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, but now is not the time to sit and sulk, as a talented Wingate squad travels to Hickory on Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert