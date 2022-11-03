Vols-Georgia in East, 'Bama-LSU in West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A look at Week 10 in the Southeastern Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 2 Tennessee visits No. 1 Georgia. The Volunteers and QB Hendon Hooker have their latest massive matchup to navigate between the hedges. The winner has the inside track to the SEC East title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Tennessee snapped a 15-game losing streak to then-No. 1 Alabama three games ago. Now, the Vols look first win over the Bulldogs since 2016. Georgia will be without one of its defensive leaders in outside linebacker Nolan Smith (injury). That could make it more difficult to slow down Hooker the Vols' remarkable offense.

BEST MATCHUP

No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 Louisiana State. It's hard to imagine Alabama-Louisiana State as a side dish to Tennessee-Georgia. Still, the SEC West showdown is almost every bit as important. Brian Kelly's Tigers could get the edge over perennial power Crimson Tide — along with likely knocking a potential two-loss Alabama out of the CFP picture. LSU has already defeated No. 11 Mississippi, the other of the West's one-loss teams, and would control its own path to the SEC championship game next month.