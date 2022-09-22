Wake Forest gets shot at Clemson in conference tilt

WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest has made huge gains under Dave Clawson, including tying a program record for wins and claiming an Atlantic Coast Conference division title last season.

The 21st-ranked Demon Deacons now have another shot at something they haven't done: beating No. 5 Clemson. The teams meet Saturday, and the Demon Deacons are looking to end a 13-year losing streak in the series.

“The bottom line is we haven’t played well against them,” Clawson said. “So, I just want to go out Saturday and I want our team to play at the level that we’re capable of.”

Wake Forest (3-0) is the reigning Atlantic Division champion after replacing Clemson (3-0, 1-0), which had won six straight league titles before last year.

“They’re the Atlantic Division champs," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "And they know what that looks like it and they’re confident in that.”

But even last season, with Wake Forest winning 11 games and cracking the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll, the Tigers beat the Demon Deacons 48-27 at home in November. In fact, the Demon Deacons have lost by at least 14 points in all but one matchup, with the Tigers since last winning in 2008.

And this starts a critical two-game division stretch for the Tigers, who host No. 12 North Carolina State next week.

Here are things to know about Saturday's Clemson-Wake Forest game:

BRESEE’S STATUS

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is expected to return to face No. 21 Wake Forest after missing last week’s win while being home with his family following the death of his 15-year-old sister, Ella, to brain cancer.

He returned to campus this on Monday, then flew back up Tuesday with coach Dabo Swinney and about 40 teammates and staffers for Ella’s funeral.

BOUNCING BACK?

The Demon Deacons needed to go to the final minute to hold off Liberty 37-36 last weekend at home. Afterward, Clawson sensed his team was so down by the close call that it needed a pick-me-up.

“I told these guys Sunday: We won the game,” Clawson said, adding: "We're not going to walk around here with our head down all depressed after we win. Let's fix the mistakes, know what we didn't do well — but we won.”

QB PLAY

The quarterback matchup pairs Wake Forest's Sam Hartman and Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei.

Hartman, who missed the opener while being treated for a blood clot, helped the Demon Deacons boast one of the nation's top-scoring and most efficient offenses last season. He has thrown for seven touchdowns and two interceptions in his two appearances this year.