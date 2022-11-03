Wake Forest-NC State highlights Week 10

GREENSBORO — Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 10:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 20 Wake Forest at No. 21 North Carolina State. For the second straight year, the instate foes are meeting as ranked teams in November. The Demon Deacons are coming off a lopsided, turnover-filled loss at Louisville after reaching No. 10 in the AP Top 25. The Wolfpack managed to rally from a 21-3 deficit late in the third quarter to beat Virginia Tech last week. The past two meetings were decided by identical 45-42 scores, with the Wolfpack winning at home in 2020 and the Demon Deacons following with their own home win last year.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is tied with Ohio State's C.J. Stroud for the FBS lead with 29 touchdown passes. He has thrown three interceptions on 275 attempts. a rate of 1.1%. ... North Carolina's trip to Virginia this weekend marks the 127th meeting in the series. ... A win by Duke against Boston College on Friday night will make the Blue Devils bowl eligible for the first time since 2018. ... Clemson's 14-game winning streak is the longest active run in the country. ... N.C. State has won 15 straight home games and is one shy of tying the program record set from 1972-75 under Lou Holtz.

LONG SHOT

James Madison opened as a 9 1/2-point underdog at Louisville according to FanDuel SportsBook. But the Dukes, playing their first season at the Bowl Subdivision level, spent a week in the AP Top 25 earlier this season. James Madison (5-2) is coming off a loss to Marshall.