Wake Forest signs Forbes to 'long-term' extension

The Demon Deacons could also reach the NCAA Tournament for only the second time since 2010.

Forbes hit it big on the transfer market to enable him to restructure this year's roster. Headlining the new additions is Oklahoma transfer Alondes Williams, who was the league's No. 2 scorer (19.3) and assists leader (5.3) en route to being named ACC player of the year. The Demon Deacons also added Indiana State forward Jake LaRavia, picked as a second-team all-ACC performer.

“Him being on us every day in practice and seeing how much he cares about this game ... it was just great seeing him win that (award) and seeing what he's been putting into this program to turn it around," Williams said.

The extension marks the second time in recent months that Currie has sought to secure one of his headlining coaches who could be an attractive candidate for other jobs.

The school in November announced it had signed football coach Dave Clawson to an extension as he led the Demon Deacons to a top-10 national ranking in the ACC championship game.

“They put the ball in my court," Forbes said. "This is where I want to be, I never said anything different. ... I will say this: if your name is being mentioned for stuff like that, it's a good thing because it means you're winning. They ain't going to put your name in there if you're losing.”