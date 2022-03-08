Wake Forest's Williams, Forbes take top honors

NEW YORK — Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams is The Associated Press men’s basketball player of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference, while the Demon Deacons' Steve Forbes was named coach of the year after leading them to an unexpectedly strong season.

Duke’s Paolo Banchero was also named as newcomer of the year in results announced Tuesday.

Williams, a 6-foot-5 guard, joined North Carolina’s Armando Bacot as the only unanimous first-team picks on the AP’s all-ACC teams. He earned nine votes for player of the year, finishing ahead of Bacot (five) and Banchero (one) after voting from 15 journalists covering the ACC regional footprint.

Williams, who was also named player of the year by the league on Monday, finished one point behind Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim for the regular-season scoring lead (19.29). He also led the league in assists (5.26).

It was an unexpected performance from a player who had averaged 6.0 points in 2019-20 and then 6.7 points last year with the Sooners. Before going to Oklahoma, Williams had played two years of junior college.