College Football | Stat Watch

Wake turnovers in 3rd most in quarter since 2010

110222-mnh-sports-fbc-statwatch-p1

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman loses the football as he is sacked by Louisville defensive lineman Caleb Banks during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday. Louisville won 48-21.

 Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been more than a decade since a Football Bowl Subdivision team turned over the ball as many times in a 15-minute span as Wake Forest did against Louisville.

The Demon Deacons' six turnovers in the third quarter of its 48-21 loss Saturday were the most in a quarter since Oklahoma State committed six in the fourth in a 21-7 Cotton Bowl loss to Mississippi on Jan. 3, 2010.

Sam Hartman was responsible for all six of Wake Forest's third-quarter turnovers, fumbling three times and throwing three interceptions. Two of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns.

Before Saturday, no player had turned over the ball more than four times in a quarter since at least 2015, according to Sportradar. Hartman was the second player this season to commit six turnovers in a game. Utah State's Logan Bonner did it against UNLV on Sept. 24.

The Deacons finished the game with eight turnovers, tying the national season high Miami set the week before against Duke.

THE 200 CLUB

Mississippi first-year running back Quinshon Judkins became the 16th player to rush for at least 200 yards in a game this season, carrying 34 times for 205 against Texas A&M.

Judkins' season total of 1,036 yards is the school freshman record, and he's among seven FBS players to go over 1,000 this year.

PUSH 'EM BACK

South Alabama's defense turned in the season's best performance against the run when Arkansas State netted minus-19 yards on 19 attempts. The Jaguars had previously never allowed fewer than 9 yards rushing against a Division I opponent.

The Jaguars had entered the game 11th in the nation in rushing defense, at 99.9 yards per game, and are now fourth, at 85.

NATIONAL LEADERS

Tennessee leads the nation in two of the main offensive categories, averaging 49.4 points and 553 total yards per game. Air Force continues to lead in rushing yards per game (336.8) and Washington in passing yards per game (379.3).

Illinois' defense is first in fewest points (8.9) and yards (224.5) allowed per game. James Madison leads the nation in rushing defense (55.6 yards per game) and Boise State in pass defense at (133.6 per game).

Illinois' Chase Brown leads the nation in rushing yards (1,208) and Alabama-Birmingham’s DeWayne McBride, who has played one fewer game than Brown, is first in rushing yards per game (163.3).

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. is first in passing yards per game (366.8) and Southern Methodist’s Rashee Rice in receiving yards per game (122.8).

