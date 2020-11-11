WCU-Liberty football moved to ESPNU at noon Saturday

CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina’s season-opening road game this Saturday at No. 22 Liberty has been optioned for broadcast on ESPNU, it was announced Wednesday.

Kickoff at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., is scheduled for noon.

Saturday’s game was previously slated to air on ESPN3. Fans can still watch the game through the WatchESPN app.

The game will also be broadcast on the Catamount Sports Network with an air time of the Pepsi Tailgate Show at 11 a.m. Fans across western North Carolina can hear the game locally on nine CSN affiliates: in Cullowhee on 90.5 FM WWCU; in Dillsboro on 95.3 WWOO; 105.7 FM and 540 AM WRGC “The River” in Sylva; 104.9 FM and 1050 AM WFSC in Franklin; WISE Sports Radio 1310 AM and 102.9 FM in Asheville; and 970 AM WYSE in Canton, with live streaming audio online at CatamountSports.com.

Western Carolina and FBS independent Liberty (7-0) meet for the seventh time in the all-time series and the first time since 2008. The all-time series stands tied 3-3 with Liberty having won the previous two meetings.

WCU does hold a 2-1 edge in matchups in Lynchburg all-time. The Flames, off to their best start in the program’s 48-year history, are among the FBS national rankings for the first time since reclassifying in 2019.

The move this weekend marks WCU’s second straight appearance on ESPN’s linear television channels as the 2019 regular-season finale at nationally-ranked Alabama was televised on ESPN.