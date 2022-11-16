 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACC Football

Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims

  • Updated
  • 0
111722-mnh-sports-fbc-virginia-shooting-p1

Students and community members gather for a candlelight vigil after a shooting that left three football players dead the night before at the University of Virginia on Monday in Charlottesville, Va.

 Shaban Athuman, Richmond Times-Dispatch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A witness who saw a University of Virginia student open fire on a bus returning from a field trip described to police how the gunman targeted specific victims — many of them football players — shooting one of them as he slept, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.

The details emerged during the suspect’s first court appearance, the same day the university announced it was canceling its Saturday football game in the wake of the deadly shooting.

A witness who was shown a photo of the shooting suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., identified him as the gunman, the prosecutor said. The violence Sunday night left three football players dead and one player and another student wounded.

Jones, a former football player, appeared by video link from a local jail for the court hearing Wednesday. He did not enter a plea to the numerous charges he faces and said he plans to hire an attorney. A judge ordered him held without bond and appointed a public defender to represent him until he secures private counsel.

People are also reading…

University officials and police have said Jones, 22, joined a group of about two dozen others on a field trip Sunday from the Charlottesville campus to see a play in the nation’s capital, about 120 miles away. When their bus arrived back on campus, authorities have said Jones opened fire, killing Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler.

Jones — who police have said was able to flee the shooting scene, setting off a manhunt and 12-hour campus lockdown — faces three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges.

The violence at the state’s flagship public university has set off days of mourning among students and faculty, the broader Charlottesville community and other supporters. Classes resumed Wednesday, but the school also announced that it was canceling its final home game of the season scheduled for the weekend against Coastal Carolina.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley gave a brief accounting of what police say happened Sunday night after officers responded to a report of shots fired near a parking garage.

One witness told police the suspect pointed the gun at Chandler, shot him as he was sleeping, and Chandler slid to the floor, Hingeley said.

The witness said Jones was “aiming at certain people” and not shooting randomly, according to Hingeley.

Responding officers found Chandler and Perry dead on the bus, Hingeley said. Davis died from his wounds at a hospital, he said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jefferson, Bears pound Tusculum in season finale

Jefferson, Bears pound Tusculum in season finale

The Lenoir-Rhyne football team made history in its final game of the 2022 season on Saturday afternoon. Sophomore defensive end Andre Jefferson broke the program’s single-game record with 5.5 sacks, while the Bears finished with 10 sacks in all to tie the team record.

LR women’s soccer wins NCAA opener

LR women’s soccer wins NCAA opener

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team began NCAA Division II tournament play with a 1-0 victory over Limestone on Friday at Columbus State University. The fifth-seeded Bears moved to 12-3-3, while the fourth-seeded Saints end the season at 12-4-2.

Bears set for 2022-23 women’s basketball season

Bears set for 2022-23 women’s basketball season

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team has dealt with plenty of adversity over the past two seasons, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced multiple pauses of play. But after finishing 6-14 during the 2020-21 season, the Bears improved to 11-15 in 2021-22, and they’re hoping to continue their upward trend this winter.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert