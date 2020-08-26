COLUMN: 2020’s dominant NASCAR duo calls back to 1998

Even if you’ve been watching the NASCAR Cup Series for years, the dominance displayed by the duo of Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin this season might seem unprecedented.
We’re 25 races into the year, and those two have combined to win more than half — the pair’s weekend split of the Dover International Speedway doubleheader marked Harvick’s seventh win on Sunday after Hamlin earned his sixth on Saturday for 13 in total.
But their current pace simply puts them on track to challenge the muscle flexed by two of the sport’s all-time greats in 1998.
That year, Winston Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon won 13 times and runner-up Mark Martin won seven races for a total of 20, the highest mark that has been set since NASCAR’s modern era began in 1972. During a 13-race span in the summer months of the 1998 season, the two combined for 10 wins.
Harvick and Hamlin have “only” combined to win nine out of the last 14 this summer.
Close, but not quite 1998.
But 1998 actually was the third of three times two Cup drivers have combined for 20 wins in a season in the modern era so far.
If you go back to 1982, you’ll find that champion Darrell Waltrip and runner-up Bobby Allison also combined to win 20 times with “Jaws” accounting for 12 and the King of the Alabama Gang visiting victory lane eight times.
The first time it happened, in 1974, it was an even split between series champion Richard Petty and second-place man Cale Yarborough, who won 10 times apiece.
The next-closest mark of 19 wins was set two years later in 1976 by Yarborough (nine), the champion, and David Pearson, who put up an incredible 10 wins in a 22-race part-time season.
More impressively, those three seasons were 30-race schedules while 1998 was a 33-race slate.
Since the schedule expanded to 36 races in 2001, the closest any two drivers have come to the 20-win mark came more than a decade ago in 2008 when season runner-up Carl Edwards won nine times and Kyle Busch won eight times before stumbling to a 10th-place points finish. Their total of 17 wins wasn’t enough to unseat champion Jimmie Johnson, who added seven of his own, leaving a total of 68 other Cup drivers who ran that season to fight for the other 12 wins.
The other highest marks came in at 18 in 1972 (Allison 10 and Petty eight in a 31-race season); and 17 in 1997 (Gordon 10 and Dale Jarrett seven in 32 races), 1987 (Dale Earnhardt 11 and Bill Elliott six in 29), 1981 (Waltrip 12 and Allison five in 31), and 1975 (Petty 13 and Buddy Baker four in 30).
Compare that to the last year of the “old” era in 1971 when Petty (21) and Allison (11) combined to win 32 races in a 46-event calendar.
So, do Harvick and Hamlin have what it takes to get to 20 total wins in 2020? Even though that would require winning seven of the final 11 races, the stats certainly seem to say “YES!”
They’ve combined for five wins — Denny three, including this year’s Daytona 500, and Harvick two — at Daytona, the site of this weekend’s regular season finale race.
And they’ve coupled for 48 wins at the 10 playoff tracks, including six tracks where both drivers have two or more wins — Darlington (Hamlin three, Harvick two), Richmond (three apiece), Bristol (two apiece), Kansas (three apiece), Texas (three apiece) and Phoenix (Harvick nine, Hamlin two).
Additionally, both drivers have won at Talladega (one each) and Martinsville (Hamlin five, Harvick one), and Harvick has a pair of wins at Las Vegas.
The only place neither driver has won is the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, which has only been on the schedule for the past two years.
The bottom line?
If you’re tired of Harvick and Hamlin, they ain’t done dominatin’ yet.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
