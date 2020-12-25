COLUMN: Best Freedom Christmas Inv’l basketball games of the last decade

The events of 2020 denied us quite a few of the local sports traditions we look forward to every year. Perhaps none of those is bigger than the annual Freedom Christmas Invitational prep basketball tournament.

Every year in late December since 1974, the three-day event had thrilled us with its caliber of athletes and exciting games in a generally packed Crump-Rogers Gym at FHS.

I wasn’t around Burke County for the first 36 versions of the event to see FHS boys title game classics like the R-S Central game of 1984, West Caldwell game of ’90, Concord game of ’92 or McDowell game of ’96.

But having covered each one since 2010, here’s my list of the five best games from the tournament from the last decade (in no particular order):

Freedom girls 76, Enka 73 (2019)

We don’t have to rewind far to find an absolute thriller.

Jayda Glass’ last-second 3-point shot from the wing bounded high off the rim and straight back through the net at the buzzer to seal this dramatic, high-scoring Lady Patriots’ win in a battle of unbeatens in last year’s semifinals. It was the senior guard Glass’ first made field goal of the night.