COLUMN: Best Freedom Christmas Inv’l basketball games of the last decade

The events of 2020 denied us quite a few of the local sports traditions we look forward to every year. Perhaps none of those is bigger than the annual Freedom Christmas Invitational prep basketball tournament.
Every year in late December since 1974, the three-day event had thrilled us with its caliber of athletes and exciting games in a generally packed Crump-Rogers Gym at FHS.
I wasn’t around Burke County for the first 36 versions of the event to see FHS boys title game classics like the R-S Central game of 1984, West Caldwell game of ’90, Concord game of ’92 or McDowell game of ’96.
But having covered each one since 2010, here’s my list of the five best games from the tournament from the last decade (in no particular order):
Freedom girls 76, Enka 73 (2019)
We don’t have to rewind far to find an absolute thriller.
Jayda Glass’ last-second 3-point shot from the wing bounded high off the rim and straight back through the net at the buzzer to seal this dramatic, high-scoring Lady Patriots’ win in a battle of unbeatens in last year’s semifinals. It was the senior guard Glass’ first made field goal of the night.
Freedom led 10-1 to open, the largest margin either way all game. The Lady Pats fell behind three times in the second half but never by more than two points before Josie Hise’s wing 3 made sure FHS never trailed again.
Glass’ late shot came via a drive and kickout from Blaikley Crooks (team-high 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists). Hise scored 18 with five rebounds and five assists, and junior Adair Garrison added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Enka’s Emily Carver poured in a game-high 36 points, and her two free throws knotted the score with 14 seconds left before Glass’ heroics.
Berry boys 78, Freedom 72 (2011)
A scraped chin, a bloodied nose and two ensuing jersey changes couldn’t derail the Patriots in the title game. But losing their vocal and emotional leader to early foul trouble proved the recipe for the Patriots’ first loss of the season.
FHS point guard Darrion Evans was hit with his second foul in a 10-10 game midway through the first quarter, leading to a 12-0 scoring run by the Cardinals.
Freedom trailed by as much as 16 but battled back, with two Rob Noyes jams highlighting a 15-4 run to make it 60-55. But Freedom never got close than five down late.
Noyes’ nose would not stop bleeding after he attempted to block a Berry breakaway dunk, but the Patriot big man re-entered the game wearing No. 00 along with a headband tight around his face to prevent the injury from being a hindrance. Earlier in the game, Khris Gardin injured his chin and played the rest of the way sporting David Duckworth’s normal uniform to go along with a tape job.
Evans (23 points) and Noyes (14) were named to the all-tournament team. DeJuan Graf, who supplied 18 for Berry, would go on to be part of Florida Gulf Coast’s run to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 the next season.
Butler boys 92, EB 87 (2011)
The same day at the same site, two games earlier, was also one to remember.
East Burke junior guard Clay Byrd scored a career-high and tournament-record 53 points (since matched by North Buncombe’s Ren Dyer in 2018) in the third-place game, though the Cavaliers fell in double overtime.
EB jumped out to an early 13-0 lead before the Bulldogs caught fire and surged back into the contest. Butler then led by six entering the fourth period, which witnessed five ties and six lead changes. EB missed a shot the buzzer in regulation that could have won the game.
Byrd scored all 11 points in the first extra period for the Cavs and finished with seven made 3-pointers while also connecting on 17 of 20 free throws.
McDowell boys 94, EB 83 (2016)
The Cavs saw their two-overtime game from five years prior and raised by one in this third-place contest.
A three-win EB group drained 10 first-half 3-pointers and led 34-18 at intermission before McDowell came storming back for a 53-52 lead with 2 minutes left.
It was 59-55 Titans with 10 seconds left when Caleb Wright made both free throws. McDowell made one free throw, and after a Cavs timeout, spun the second attempt around and out before Wright beat the buzzer from way downtown to send the game to overtime.
EB then led 77-72 with 22 seconds left in double overtime, but a McDowell 3, an EB turnover on the inbounds and Titans jumper near the horn forced a third overtime, where attrition caught up to EB, with starters Wright (35 points; 29 after halfime), Devin Sechrist (18 points) and Joe Duckworth all having fouled out.
The Cavs connected on 16 total 3s, including five by Wright and four by Adam McDowell (14 points).
Draughn boys 74, R-S Central 70 (2018)
The Wildcats went into overtime for a second straight day, advancing to the title game in their first time playing the event after Jeremiah Daye scored the go-ahead basket with 34 seconds left in the extra period.
Draughn faced a 59-45 deficit after three quarters, opening the fourth on a 12-5 run to cut the gap in half with five points each from Daye and Isaac Walker.
Two Eli Poteet free throws made it 68-66 with 23.9 seconds left, and when R-S missed the second straight front end of a 1-and-1, the Cardiac ’Cats still had life. After a timeout with 9.1 seconds left, Poteet threw to Daye diagonally near the timeline. Daye dribbled to a double team at the elbow and found Dillon Robinson on the baseline, and Robinson’s extra pass set up Walker for the tying layin.
Draughn never trailed in overtime. Poteet made a basket to start things and his free throws with 5.8 seconds left made it a two-score lead.
Daye led the Wildcats comeback effort with 20 points as Poteet (14), Walker (11) and Jaylen Abee (10) joined him in double figures.
