COLUMN: Daytona RC the week's other surprise winner

Just look at the 500. While McDowell's win was a great development for a small team and a nice story, the complexion of the entire race was changed by an unnecessary 16-car pileup before the race was even 15 laps old. The balance of competition for the rest of the race was off-kilter with so many strong contenders gone so early, without enough cars left to even build two competitive lines like we usually see at Daytona.

And then, sure enough, the ending played out predictably with everyone waiting until the last lap only to key a gruesome, fiery crash.

I love superspeedway racing, but we've gotten to the point where the aggression is so high throughout the races that by the time they end, we scarcely have 10 cars that haven't been demolished. Sunday's 500 only had 11 lead lap cars at the end, and half of those had been wrecked.

Stock car racing on road courses continues to be a high-quality product that hits a sweet note with fans, too. Why do you think NASCAR added a few more to the Cup schedule for 2021 (albeit after several years of begging by everyone else)?

We'll get to see more of it this weekend as the circuit stays in Daytona to hit the 3.61-mile road course layout once more.

Odds are, we'll get to see a pretty good show again.

Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.