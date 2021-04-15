COLUMN: Duke the way-too-early pick to win ACC

7. North Carolina — Armando Bacot’s NBA decision dictates whether Hubert Davis’ first season a coach is a highly-anticipated one or the third straight that UNC fans will have to grit and bear. The Heels are fine in the backcourt, with depth and now experience set to return. But even if Davis changes UNC’s style of play slightly, they won’t get too far without a big man.

8. Louisville — This is the same spot I had the Cardinals in last season. They lose star guards David Johnson and Carlik Jones but add Florida transfer Noah Locke. The frontcourt has plenty of bodies, athleticism and size, but the backcourt will dictate the season’s outcome.

9. N.C. State — Devon Daniels and DJ Funderburk have decisions that will shape the Wolfpack’s outlook in a major way. But the ceiling is relatively high here given the likely returns of Manny Bates, Cam Hayes, Jericole Hellems, Shakeel Moore and Dereon Seabron plus a top-70 national recruit in post Ernest Ross.

10. Clemson — I always say I’ll pick the Tigers higher next year after they have proved me wrong, then I never really do. Aamir Simms’ return seems unlikely but would be a game-changer with guards Clyde Trapp and John Newman now gone.

The rest … 11. Notre Dame; 12. Miami; 13. Pittsburgh; 14. Wake Forest; 15. Boston College — Don’t let the double-digit numbers next to their names fool you. The Irish and Hurricanes could be tough based on decisions from ND’s Prentiss Hubb and Miami’s Isaiah Wong and Kam McGusty. ND brings back more than Miami, but the ’Canes add a pair of top-100 recruits. … Pitt, Wake and BC lost a ton, the Deacons and Eagles for a second straight year. A Justin Champagnie return could raise the Panthers’ hopes, but their backcourt will be an issue. Wake needs big seasons from big men Isaiah Mucius and Tariq Ingraham. BC just needs lots of time and bodies.

News Herald sports editor Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.