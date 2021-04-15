COLUMN: Duke the way-too-early pick to win ACC

Formulating a set of ACC basketball preseason power rankings — seven months ahead of opening tip-off — has never been more challenging.
In every season for the decade I’ve been doing this, there are more and more unsettled rosters this time of year. To say that process has gone haywire is saying it lightly this time around.
A record number of transfers are taking advantage of the NCAA’s new rule allowing players to swap schools and not sit out a year. On top of that, all seniors can come back to college hoops as no one lost a year of eligibility in the 2020-21 season.
And the NBA Draft early entry timeline in the last few years was extended to give hopeful pros even longer to decide whether they’re ready or whether they want to return to college.
All of that leads me into saying, take these picks at surface value. There will be plenty of player movement to follow over the next few months, and that could certainly shake these picks to their core.
First, a quick rewind, as always.
The ACC’s worst and likely most unpredictable season in recent memory might just have been the Schenkel way-too-early ACC rankings’ best. I got 13 of the 15 teams’ regular-season finishes within four spots (missing wildly on only Duke and Virginia Tech), 11 within two spots and was within an eyelash of correctly picking the ACC regular-season champion for the first time.
Florida State in the finale only needed to beat a Notre Dame team that had just lost to last-place Boston College to earn the No. 1 seed for the ACC Tournament. The Seminoles did not. Was FSU the league’s best team? They were the only one to both reach the league’s title game and qualify for the Sweet 16, so probably.
Yet, my streak of futility on that front continues.
Without further ado, here we go … my 2021-22 picks:
1. Duke — This seems like a stretch, and not just to those wearing Carolina blue. The Blue Devils lost Jalen Johnson, Matthew Hurt and DJ Steward to the NBA, while Jaemyn Brakefield and Jordan Goldwire are among those transferring. But as usual, Duke is bolstered by a great recruiting class which contains the ACC’s only three national top-20 incoming players, plus Mark Williams, Wendell Moore, Jeremy Roach and Joey Baker also return.
2. Florida State — Burn me once? Nah, none of that ill will here. I almost picked FSU at the very top and would if you told me RaiQuan Gray would pull his name out of the draft. But Gray plus Scottie Barnes are gone for now, and minus Barnes, senior RayQuan Evans’ decision on returning is key for the Seminoles as far as ball handling. FSU does bring back four rotation players headlined by Malik Osborne and Anthony Polite, and 6-foot-6 small forward Matt Cleveland is one of three top-70 incoming freshmen.
3. Virginia — This could be an unusual season for the Cavaliers, who aren’t used to this kind of turnover. They lose Trey Murphy to the NBA as well as Justin McKoy and Casey Morsell to Tobacco Road transfers. The biggest question marks are senior frontcourt players Sam Hauser and Jay Huff, who are also rumored to be headed to the NBA. But incoming transfers Jayden Gardner from East Carolina and Armaan Franklin from Indiana will pay immediate dividends regardless.
4. Virginia Tech — This could be the ACC team that most closely resembles last year’s version. And last year’s Hokies were unexpectedly pretty good. This team brings back five key players, most notably forwards Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts, and adds Wofford grad transfer Storm Murphy, who reunites with ex-Terriers coach Mike Young.
5. Georgia Tech — Here’s where I just start guessing, out of necessity. ACC player of the year Moses Wright and the league’s top point guard Jose Alvarado, might or might not both be back for fifth seasons. The same applies to versatile wing Jordan Usher. And the Yellow Jackets landed shooting guard Dallan Coleman, who at No. 33 overall is the program’s highest-rated recruit in years. If those seniors leave though, the Ramblin’ Wreck plummets here.
6. Syracuse — Lot of ifs here too. The biggest of those is forward Quincy Guerrier. Forwards Alan Griffin and Marek Dolezaj are gone as is guard Kadary Richmond, but the Orange bring in a top-30 freshman power forward in Benny Williams and retain two other frontcourt reserves. Assuming Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard are back, Syracuse will be just fine.
7. North Carolina — Armando Bacot’s NBA decision dictates whether Hubert Davis’ first season a coach is a highly-anticipated one or the third straight that UNC fans will have to grit and bear. The Heels are fine in the backcourt, with depth and now experience set to return. But even if Davis changes UNC’s style of play slightly, they won’t get too far without a big man.
8. Louisville — This is the same spot I had the Cardinals in last season. They lose star guards David Johnson and Carlik Jones but add Florida transfer Noah Locke. The frontcourt has plenty of bodies, athleticism and size, but the backcourt will dictate the season’s outcome.
9. N.C. State — Devon Daniels and DJ Funderburk have decisions that will shape the Wolfpack’s outlook in a major way. But the ceiling is relatively high here given the likely returns of Manny Bates, Cam Hayes, Jericole Hellems, Shakeel Moore and Dereon Seabron plus a top-70 national recruit in post Ernest Ross.
10. Clemson — I always say I’ll pick the Tigers higher next year after they have proved me wrong, then I never really do. Aamir Simms’ return seems unlikely but would be a game-changer with guards Clyde Trapp and John Newman now gone.
The rest … 11. Notre Dame; 12. Miami; 13. Pittsburgh; 14. Wake Forest; 15. Boston College — Don’t let the double-digit numbers next to their names fool you. The Irish and Hurricanes could be tough based on decisions from ND’s Prentiss Hubb and Miami’s Isaiah Wong and Kam McGusty. ND brings back more than Miami, but the ’Canes add a pair of top-100 recruits. … Pitt, Wake and BC lost a ton, the Deacons and Eagles for a second straight year. A Justin Champagnie return could raise the Panthers’ hopes, but their backcourt will be an issue. Wake needs big seasons from big men Isaiah Mucius and Tariq Ingraham. BC just needs lots of time and bodies.
