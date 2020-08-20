COLUMN: ‘Monster Mile’ the calm before the storm?

Dover International Speedway has garnered a gnarly reputation and a nickname of the “Monster Mile” over the years, what with its fast, steep banking and concrete surface that traditionally eat up equipment and produce multi-car pileups.
A second-lap melee in a 1995 NASCAR Winston Cup race and a 2004 Nextel Cup restart-induced, lapped traffic-triggered fiasco, each at the front of the pack, left 19 cars in a makeshift junkyard on both occasions. And back in the days when Dover hosted 500-milers, half the field sometimes would fail to finish as mechanical woes added up.
So, with the Cup Series scheduled to race dual 311-milers in a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader this weekend, you might think NASCAR would be in for a chaotic weekend. But if recent years are any indication, that might not be the case.
Although NASCAR is bringing its higher-horsepower package to Dover this year in an attempt to produce a better race, Cup events at the Delaware one-mile oval have trended toward the tame side in recent years. So, this weekend might be more about quantity with an ARCA Menards Series East and NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series doubleheader today and NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup twinbills on both Saturday and Sunday.
It all adds up to 1,347 miles of on-track action in a three-day span. While that might seem like a lot of racing to look past, that’s exactly what some teams are bound to be doing — as hard as it is to believe that the Monster Mile might actually be the calm before the storm.
Realistically, Dover is a playground for the small batch of favorites we see up front weekly. Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott have combined to win six of the last nine races there. Jimmie Johnson has 11 wins at Dover, but his dominance of the track has waned alongside his overall performance.
While Johnson, who sits just outside the playoff field, might believe he still has another Dover win in him, he and all the rest of the contenders near or beneath the postseason cutline also have Daytona on their minds. No, not the road course race we saw last weekend, but the return to pack racing on the oval that’s coming up next weekend.
As many as 17 different drivers could head into the regular season finale Coke Zero Sugar 400 next weekend in need of a win to advance. The race, moved from its traditional July 4 weekend date, is nearly a lock to be one of the wildest we’ve ever seen.
Thirty-five drivers will have a realistic shot at winning that race, with half of those guys desperate to make it into the playoff field, validating their season for themselves, their teams and their sponsors. And Daytona is a track where anything can happen and all kinds of crazy moves can be made to get there.
Former superspeedway winners including Johnson, Erik Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Newman and Matt Kenseth will have to find the big-track magic again while drivers like Matt DiBenedetto, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace will have to hope Daytona is the site of their first career win.
So, whether or not you watch this weekend’s marathon, the real spectacle is coming up next.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
