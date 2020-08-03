You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMN: Ode to August prep football
0 comments
Commentary

COLUMN: Ode to August prep football

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
080420-mnh-sports-paulaughsfbcolumnp1

Draughn football players run as they lug cinder blocks up the hill adjacent to the practice field during the first official practice of the 2017 season.

 PAUL SCHENKEL/THE NEWS HERALD

Oh, August high school football, how do we love you? Let me count the ways.

I’ll spare you any more of my botched Elizabeth Barrett Browning poetry. But just like for all of you I’m sure — the athletes, cheerleaders, marching band members and all of their parents and other family members, plus the coaches, officials, scoreboard operators, administrators and regular ol’ fans — the reality that August is here and football will not be in 2020 is a brutal one.

Paul col sig

Paul Schenkel

The News Herald Sports Editor

For most of you, it may sink in over the next couple weeks still. After all, we still aren’t to the point in the calendar when games, or even scrimmages, would have started by now.

But it won’t be long until we are. Scrimmages would have started about a week from today. The Burke County Jamboree would have been in 10 days, and the regular season was slated for Aug. 21.

080420-mnh-sports-paulaughsfbcolumnp2

An East Burke player cools down during a break in one of last year's early August practices.

But for us that cover the sport on the print side, the start of August is a siren: If you haven’t started preparing preseason polls, statistics, schedules, preview stories and player photos, it’s time. Even if you have, there are at times 16-hour workdays and accompanying sleepless nights with deadlines to hit, questions from designers and the advertising department to answer and much more meticulous planning and re-planning that goes into a prep football preview section.

Those are some of the things I don’t miss. I also don’t terribly miss being outside covering practices and scrimmages in 90 degrees-plus, a fever seemingly broken only by rain showers, lightning and the question of how to keep notepads and cameras dry.

But there’s much, much more I do miss.

Hopefully, things get better and we can still play football later in the fall or in the spring. In the meantime, here are some of things I miss most without action on the Burke County prep gridiron for the time being:

Players running the hills at the Draughn and Patton practice fields.

080420-mnh-sports-paulaughsfbcolumnp3

Freedom defensive coordinator Mark Duncan (right) talks to players in an August 2019 opening-week practice.

Smiles, poses and more when the camera points a player’s way for the first time of the season in a practice.

Players spilling sweat, blood and tears, knowing every day and every moment is their chance to get or stay a leg up on the competition.

Looking at a team without pads and saying, “That’s the smallest football team I’ve ever seen. How will they win a game?” Then being shut up by November when they go 6-5 and make the playoffs.

Calling the same coach four times in one day, because there’s always so much on my plate I always forget to ask “just one quick thing."

Talking football in the office with my assistant sports editor of sorts, Justin Epley.

Video interviews with coaches after jamboree scrimmages. Everyone has hope in August.

Regular-season openers vs. Shelby.

Walking into the season opener, preparing my mind for the chaotic next three hours that for the first time in eight months will include updating social media from multiple games while keeping live game stats from the game I’m at.

Press box chicken nuggets. (Or any free press box food, really…)

080420-mnh-sports-paulaughsfbcolumnp4

Two Patton lineman participate in a drill in August 2018.

The sound of that first hard tackle of the season, and the ensuing “ooooohs” from the sidelines and stands.

Talking to that player after a win who played the game of his life and may not ever get in the newspaper again. Sheer joy.

The News Herald sports editor Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

King, Russell among 17 Bears' seniors
Morganton Sports News

King, Russell among 17 Bears' seniors

  • Updated

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced countless changes to sports at all levels since March, with NCAA Division II’s South Atlantic Conference among the affected leagues. The latest announcement from the SAC came on July 24, when the start of fall sports was postponed to Sept. 26.

Berry, Millington split again
Local

Berry, Millington split again

  • Updated

HICKORY — Josh Berry started from the pole and won Hickory Motor Speedway’s first NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Models feature race during Sa…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News