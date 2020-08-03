COLUMN: Ode to August prep football

Oh, August high school football, how do we love you? Let me count the ways.
I’ll spare you any more of my botched Elizabeth Barrett Browning poetry. But just like for all of you I’m sure — the athletes, cheerleaders, marching band members and all of their parents and other family members, plus the coaches, officials, scoreboard operators, administrators and regular ol’ fans — the reality that August is here and football will not be in 2020 is a brutal one.
For most of you, it may sink in over the next couple weeks still. After all, we still aren’t to the point in the calendar when games, or even scrimmages, would have started by now.
But it won’t be long until we are. Scrimmages would have started about a week from today. The Burke County Jamboree would have been in 10 days, and the regular season was slated for Aug. 21.
But for us that cover the sport on the print side, the start of August is a siren: If you haven’t started preparing preseason polls, statistics, schedules, preview stories and player photos, it’s time. Even if you have, there are at times 16-hour workdays and accompanying sleepless nights with deadlines to hit, questions from designers and the advertising department to answer and much more meticulous planning and re-planning that goes into a prep football preview section.
Those are some of the things I don’t miss. I also don’t terribly miss being outside covering practices and scrimmages in 90 degrees-plus, a fever seemingly broken only by rain showers, lightning and the question of how to keep notepads and cameras dry.
But there’s much, much more I do miss.
Hopefully, things get better and we can still play football later in the fall or in the spring. In the meantime, here are some of things I miss most without action on the Burke County prep gridiron for the time being:
Players running the hills at the Draughn and Patton practice fields.
Smiles, poses and more when the camera points a player’s way for the first time of the season in a practice.
Players spilling sweat, blood and tears, knowing every day and every moment is their chance to get or stay a leg up on the competition.
Looking at a team without pads and saying, “That’s the smallest football team I’ve ever seen. How will they win a game?” Then being shut up by November when they go 6-5 and make the playoffs.
Calling the same coach four times in one day, because there’s always so much on my plate I always forget to ask “just one quick thing."
Talking football in the office with my assistant sports editor of sorts, Justin Epley.
Video interviews with coaches after jamboree scrimmages. Everyone has hope in August.
Regular-season openers vs. Shelby.
Walking into the season opener, preparing my mind for the chaotic next three hours that for the first time in eight months will include updating social media from multiple games while keeping live game stats from the game I’m at.
Press box chicken nuggets. (Or any free press box food, really…)
The sound of that first hard tackle of the season, and the ensuing “ooooohs” from the sidelines and stands.
Talking to that player after a win who played the game of his life and may not ever get in the newspaper again. Sheer joy.
