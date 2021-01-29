COLUMN: ‘Past time’ for local sports to hit the brakes

Allow me to pitch an idea I mistakenly thought was a foregone conclusion in early August 2020 while doing a local radio interview. If it’s not safe enough to have middle schoolers and high schoolers in school in person, it’s not safe to be playing sports.
Yet that’s where Burke County and a large portion of the state of North Carolina is right now.
Push aside the health impact for a half-second. We as adults are teaching children sports are more important than school. Spin that however you want, that’s the bottom line.
I’m not saying sports aren’t important at all. I’m saying they aren’t worth a hospital trip that could have been avoided or a permanent health condition, or worse.
And I’m not alone in saying that. I’ll get back to that too.
Because first, I need to remind you that I LOVE sports too. And I hate the thought of life without sports, for however short a period of time.
I grew up having little other than sports.
I was born in 1982 and was memorizing heights, weights and hometowns of all eight teams’ players in the annual ACC Basketball Handbook by the end of that glorious decade for the league.
The next decade, I stayed locked in to a passion for ACC hoops, but my primary focus shifted onto playing organized basketball (and soccer, baseball, tennis and golf when there was spare time).
I was lucky enough as a junior and senior to play on teams that won Christian school state basketball championships.
Then I was lucky enough to be able to turn sports into my only job since 2006. It not only sustains my family, this job has also become more than that for me here in Morganton since 2010.
I know a lot of you and can imagine how heartbreaking it would be to stop school-run sports right now. It would hurt me deeply not to have the memories I cherish so much from high school athletics. I would be as devastated as you.
Technically, I’m already there in a way. When three county prep basketball teams the same day on Jan. 20 all shut down for COVID-related reasons — including the first in-county, in-sport positive test I had heard of — shortly after a local sports dad in his 50s died associated with this virus, I had seen enough. I told my wife and kids that dad wasn’t covering any more games until at least August.
I am lucky enough here at The News Herald to have resources that many in my field in this size market waved goodbye to years ago. We still have a team of great writers and photographers dedicated to bringing you the latest and best from local sports for as long as they are played. I’ll still be here behind the scenes playing middle man to give you everything I’ve got toward making our newspaper and our website the best I can.
But it needs to be done. Sports need to stop for now. And the county’s school leaders need to stand up and do it if the state association won’t.
Since sports started back, we’ve had eight high school basketball quarantines from six different teams, four of which are ongoing now. A coach on one of the two county teams not to hit quarantine as a team so far was themselves in quarantine for two weeks before the season, and that team started up minus one player for the same reason. The other has had a player miss time with what I was vaguely told was an illness. That player had played in a game three days before I saw that team play in person and was told that.
We’ve had in this county this high school basketball season (which started Jan. 5 … this month!) a player, a head coach, and two head coaches’ spouses test positive. That’s just the list I know. It’s almost undoubtedly longer.
We’ve had a basketball conference with half its teams on average in quarantine since day one.
Two of the four county schools don’t have any varsity games, boys or girls, from Jan. 26 until at least this Thursday, nine straight days.
We had three county prep volleyball team quarantines. We’ve had two county middle school teams quarantined two sports seasons in. High school soccer season started Monday, and by Tuesday, a team was quarantined.
We had on a team of 11 players, eight get doctor’s notes to be excused from wearing masks during games. I heard about a team in a neighboring county doing the same currently in a different sport.
This isn’t safe. And it needs to be stopped.
As one former high school coach in this county, whose mother is in the medical field, recently posted on social media:
“If a student athlete cannot wear a mask during practice or games during a respiratory virus pandemic, that student athlete should not be playing sports. The medical science is clear: a deadly respiratory virus poses a dramatically more serious risk to respiratory-compromised individuals than does a mask.
“… If you are a coach who has encouraged student athletes to get a ‘doctor's note’ to not have to wear a mask, you need to resign. You do not belong on the bench coaching young people. The larger goals of coaching are to teach young people how to do hard things. To battle through difficult situations. It violates the coaching ethic to teach student athletes to find shortcuts to success.
“Physicians who are participating in this gas-lighting should lose their licenses. They have caved to public pressure over their duty to public health during a once-in-a-century pandemic.”
One issue locally is no conference-wide quarantine policies for either of the leagues of which our county schools are members. Rather, the counties set their own standards. Some counties, like ours, require two weeks off from the date of positive test or exposure to someone who’s tested positive. Some require less time.
A coach told me one of the mask mandate-dodging schools in a neighboring county learned it was exposed and still has refused to quarantine, per their head coach, who our coach had “lost a lot of respect for through all this.” Not sure if the county, coach or school is to be held most to blame there, but all share in it.
Another coach from our county expressed to me concerns their children would get the virus.
“It’s time to shut it down,” that coach texted me. “Pull the plug. Athletics are the reason I have a job, athletics got me to the college I attended. Athletics aren’t worth dying over. … It’s time. It’s past time.”
Another county coach last week texted me: “I think us older people in this business are really being put at risk.”
I thought McDowell News sports editor Marty Queen in his column on this topic about a week ago accurately summed up where we are right now and where we need to head from here.
Queen wrote, and I’m chopping here for space reasons: “This should surprise no one. What did we think was going to happen?
“When the season began Jan. 5, our state was already trending upward in COVID infections, and McDowell was being hit particularly hard. … Burke, Alexander, Caldwell and Catawba counties have been similarly affected.
“Thanks to science, we know how COVID-19 spreads. We understand airborne particles expelled from the lungs of infected people are the principal mechanism in its propagation. We also know basketball is a strenuous sport with lots of close, personal contact between players.
“And so, with high school athletes battling through 32 minutes at a time of intense cardiovascular activity in tight quarters with players from other counties, the virus is practically leaping from team to team.
“All this prompts an obvious question: What are we doing?
“Although the vaccine rollout has been predictably slow, the promise of widespread inoculations is still on the horizon. We’re going to beat this monster in the near future. We could start playing ball again later in the school year, picking up where we left off on the schedule. … But we can’t keep playing b-ball and expect the virus to back off on the full-court press.
“And regardless of what your personal beliefs about the pandemic are, you have to admit this much: If limiting the spread of COVID-19 is the goal here, letting high school kids play basketball is not the way to achieve it.
“… If we aren’t even letting youngsters physically appear in a classroom, how can we allow them to play 50 or 60 possessions of post defense against total strangers a couple or three times a week? The simple answer is we can’t.
“Otherwise, ‘What are we doing?’ is going to turn into ‘What have we done?’”
As I pointed out several times, I’ve been lucky in life. I know some people aren’t as lucky. Sports take the place of their dad because they don’t have one. Or sports keep them off the street or out of trouble, or give them a chance to better themselves through a college education.
But let’s be patient. Sports will be back one day, and hopefully that day is only a few months away.
Let’s take care of those around us the best we can in the meantime and finish off this invisible but deadly opponent by making the kind of decisions about these close-contact functions that will allow us all the opportunity to keep living and having the opportunity to make our own good luck.
The News Herald sports editor Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950. To read all of Marty Queen’s column, visit bitly.ws/bxcg.