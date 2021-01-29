COLUMN: ‘Past time’ for local sports to hit the brakes

I was lucky enough as a junior and senior to play on teams that won Christian school state basketball championships.

Then I was lucky enough to be able to turn sports into my only job since 2006. It not only sustains my family, this job has also become more than that for me here in Morganton since 2010.

I know a lot of you and can imagine how heartbreaking it would be to stop school-run sports right now. It would hurt me deeply not to have the memories I cherish so much from high school athletics. I would be as devastated as you.

Technically, I’m already there in a way. When three county prep basketball teams the same day on Jan. 20 all shut down for COVID-related reasons — including the first in-county, in-sport positive test I had heard of — shortly after a local sports dad in his 50s died associated with this virus, I had seen enough. I told my wife and kids that dad wasn’t covering any more games until at least August.