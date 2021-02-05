COLUMN: Realignment will have ripple effects

While the short-term future of Burke County Public Schools students’ education was being decided locally Thursday, the longer-term future of high school athletics in this county was being determined in Chapel Hill.
The NCHSAA issued its third (and nearly finalized) draft of realignment for 2021-25, and it presents a scenario unlike any other in modern county sports history: Four schools going four different ways.
County schools have stuck together in the every-four-years realignment process for the most part since 1974 when Freedom and East Burke were in their infancy. The Patriots and Cavaliers shared a league from that time until 2009, when Patton and Draughn were just opening.
Even after that, when Fat Friday as we knew it became a thing of the past with Freedom and EB no longer meeting to end the season, there were strong rivalries and bonds that held local sports together.
Our county has been split between just two leagues from 2009 to present. Freedom and Patton’s Motown Throwdown in football and Morganton schools’ season-ending basketball games for eight consecutive years often brought out big crowds with an air of anticipation surrounding the new rivalry, as well as the city’s bragging rights at stake.
That ended in 2017 when Patton dropped from 3A to 2A. But those season-ending clashes were replaced in decent fashion by Freedom renewing its old rivalry with McDowell and Draughn and EB facing off in a growingly-heated rivalry to end seasons.
Now, even those get-togethers are gone. County teams are likely to still face one another in the major sports going forward — a policy the county had held for over a decade since the four-high school era began — but those contests will happen near the beginning of seasons, with lesser playoff stakes on the line and no conference race implications.
That’s despite the county schools’ classifications as of August still being conducive to just two leagues.
Of the 24 combined new conference foes for Burke’s teams, 12 will be first-time conference foes. Another three, the traditional Rutherford County schools, were alongside Patton only from 2009-13. EB shared a league with three Catawba County’s Bandys, Maiden and Newton-Conover for the same duration of just four years.
So only six of the new schools (Bunker Hill and West Caldwell for EB, plus Alexander Central, Hibriten, South Caldwell and Watauga for Freedom) have a previously-established connection with our county schools for a period of greater than four years over any point in the past.
And while fans don’t come to games strictly to see the intra-county matchups or established rivalries, those kinds of things certainly don’t hurt at the ticket gate.
What will, or certainly could, hurt however is the distance that fans from the other teams in these four leagues will have to travel to attend games here. Attendance will certainly suffer when you compare, for instance, Draughn hosting Patton versus Draughn hosting Rosman on a Tuesday night.
Draughn’s closest league foes are Avery and Owen, around an hour away. Patton’s is now R-S Central, which is nearly an hour.
That negative impact at the gate will be coupled with increased bus mileage costs for each school. And those two factors will be right on the heels of a hopeful return to some sense of “normalcy” in the fall. In the “abnormal” times we’re still in now, programs are already losing money with a very limited number of fans able to attend events and schools being hit-or-miss on making money from the games they’re streaming online.
It all trickles down to the county likely to see certain sports at certain schools unable to go on financially.
And we still haven’t touched on the “student” side of student-athletes. It’s absurd to imagine leaving Rosman, Brevard, Madison or Ashe County around 10 p.m. after a midweek basketball game to get home after midnight and be right back in class in seven or eight hours for seven or eight hours, with practices to follow.
Starting in about six months, athletics will look different than they ever have here in Burke. Hang on, it could be a long and bumpy ride.
The News Herald sports editor Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.