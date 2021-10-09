COLUMN: So what's wrong with UNC this football season?

One universal truth remained constant on Saturday in Chapel Hill: Mack Brown cannot beat Florida State.

This was less an indictment in the 1990s when the Seminoles were busy winning two national titles and annually strangling the rest of ACC and finishing in the top-five of the season-ending AP poll than it is now in Brown’s second stint with North Carolina.

The Tar Heels have been heavy favorites both of the last two seasons against FSU. Last season, they carried in a top-five national ranking of their own to Tallahassee and lost a competitive game, with Brown afterward admitting his team simply wasn’t ready for the weight of expectations that came with that kind of spotlight.

This year, the spotlight came in the preseason with a top-10 national ranking that once again UNC wasn’t ready for. They’d already lost twice and had plenty of reason to have a chip on their shoulder but instead offered up a dreadful performance in a game that really wasn’t even as close as Saturday’s final score indicates. After a 10-0 Carolina early lead, it really was all FSU.

UNC this season had basically been brilliant at home and atrocious on the road. This was Brown’s chance to break through. He didn’t, and now you really have to wonder if he ever will, though this isn’t the ’90s Noles anymore. Far from it.