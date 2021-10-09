COLUMN: So what's wrong with UNC this football season?

One universal truth remained constant on Saturday in Chapel Hill: Mack Brown cannot beat Florida State.
This was less an indictment in the 1990s when the Seminoles were busy winning two national titles and annually strangling the rest of ACC and finishing in the top-five of the season-ending AP poll than it is now in Brown’s second stint with North Carolina.
The Tar Heels have been heavy favorites both of the last two seasons against FSU. Last season, they carried in a top-five national ranking of their own to Tallahassee and lost a competitive game, with Brown afterward admitting his team simply wasn’t ready for the weight of expectations that came with that kind of spotlight.
This year, the spotlight came in the preseason with a top-10 national ranking that once again UNC wasn’t ready for. They’d already lost twice and had plenty of reason to have a chip on their shoulder but instead offered up a dreadful performance in a game that really wasn’t even as close as Saturday’s final score indicates. After a 10-0 Carolina early lead, it really was all FSU.
UNC this season had basically been brilliant at home and atrocious on the road. This was Brown’s chance to break through. He didn’t, and now you really have to wonder if he ever will, though this isn’t the ’90s Noles anymore. Far from it.
FSU had barely slipped past Syracuse for their first win a week earlier. They lost to FCS program Jacksonville State this season. There were plenty of calls for yet another coaching change after an 0-4 start.
The overall trajectory of both programs had been inverse since quarterback Sam Howell spurned FSU for Carolina on Brown’s first signing day back at UNC. Except on the day UNC has been scheduled to face FSU.
This was also Howell’s last chance to beat FSU if what Brown says holds true and his QB turns pro. And there’s no reason to doubt that will be the case. Yet with all that on the line, Carolina laid an egg and now stands at .500 overall, its major bowl aspirations and ACC division title hopes over.
Despite last season’s inexplicable loss, Carolina rebounded and appeared in its first major bowl in 70 seasons. This year’s team simply put, won’t. Here’s a look at the three main reasons why:
Defense
After a solid showing in the season opener, albeit in a loss to Virginia Tech, there was reason to believe the Heels’ defense would not just sustain what last year’s squad but build on that and be improved.
Couldn’t be farther from the truth. Georgia Tech shredded Carolina when it switched to a running quarterback, and FSU clearly saw that film and proved the Heels’ Atlanta meltdown wasn’t an aberration but an alarming trend.
Even in wins versus Virginia and Georgia State (for a half anyway), UNC’s defense was seemingly nowhere to be found.
In might be time here at midseason to consider a switch at the top, starting with coordinator Jay Bateman. It’s hard to believe the defense could be any worse for it.
Decision making
UNC constantly plays either too proud or too panicked. When they’re behind, they seem to refuse to settle for field goals.
Down three scores late in the third period Saturday, Carolina needed points to stay in the game. A field goal would have kept UNC down 35-20 but at least allowed FSU to consider the notion that the game was not over.
Instead, Howell was designed to run on fourth and goal from outside the 5-yard-line, FSU sniffed it out and his ensuing pass fell incomplete. Ball game.
It may not have mattered given how bad the defense is. But we’ll never know now.
Lack of playmakers
Howell is arguably still a first-round NFL Draft pick. But he’s certainly playing his way down the board because he has to carry so much of the offensive burden himself and he knows it. He’s trying to make things happen that aren’t there because he knows he and the offense have to be perfect to keep up with a defense bleeding TDs left and right.
Losing two NFL running backs (Javonte Williams, Michael Carter) and two NFL wide receivers (Dyami Brown, Dazz Newsome) will make any college offense worse, no matter how veteran or good the QB is.
Howell now basically has a good slot receiver type (Josh Downs) and a decent scat back (Ty Chandler) and that’s it. His offensive line has been bad. And he has no tight ends or other weapons worth mentioning.
His numbers are still good, but his turnovers are way up over the last two seasons. He’s certainly not the main problem with this team. He’s just suffering the consequences of all the other problems.
