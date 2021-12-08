COLUMN: Thanks for a great dozen years

The point is all of the things I loved to do as a kid ended up mashed together in 2002 as I was watching ESPN’s dinner hour and the fledgling show “Pardon the Interruption,” then later “Around the Horn.”

I made good grades in English in school. I can write. I like sports. And who are these guys on TV? They’re no different from me. I can do this.

And so I set off. From the University of South Carolina Upstate and Spartanburg (S.C.) Herald Journal to the Star to here, I hadn’t worked a real job in almost 15 years until I recently started my full-time weekend/night job to supplement my salary here. A “real job” isn’t being paid to watch sports from a press box. That’s a dream.

But dreams change.

I learned this when I met my beautiful, remarkable wife in August 2016. I knew you couldn’t have both any more in this profession — the family and this job — but we somehow made it work for three-plus years. Then COVID-19 hit a month after we found out my wife was pregnant. She’s been out of work caring for the baby since.