COLUMN: Top August prep football games from recent years

August high school football will not be a reality in Burke County in 2020, with the NCHSAA having already moved practices back to start next month. In the void for the time being, our sports staff takes a look back at the best games they’ve covered in the month of August over the years (in no particular order) …
PAUL SCHENKEL, SPORTS EDITOR
Freedom 49, East Burke 0 (2014)
As far as competitive games go, the old Fat Friday rivalry has been lacking since the county went to four high schools a decade-plus ago. But what this one lacked on the scoreboard, it made up for with Patriots junior running back B.J. Emmons’ unstoppable 11-carry, 250-yard, six-touchdown performance, with the stud managing all that production in just the first half. It was Tom Brown’s first game as coach of the Cavaliers and Brandon Allen’s first with FHS.
Draughn 34, Patton 27 (2012)
In what seemed like three games blended into one to open the season in Valdese, the host Wildcats — who had been depleted by graduation following a nine-win season — took a 14-0 lead, gave up 27 straight points spanning the halves and still managed to win. Draughn made it a one-score deficit to end the third period, then outscored Patton 13-0 in the final period despite not attempting a pass. The game featured four scoring plays of 60 yards or more, three on defense or special teams. This was Joe Glass’ first game as PHS head coach.
Crest 30, Burns 27 (2009)
I thought long and hard about listing a border jamboree here rather than a regular-season game, as I saw Marcus Lattimore and a loaded Byrnes (S.C.) squad tangle with Shelby the same night Crest surprised Gaffney (S.C.). But I settled on this one, which came just a few weeks later when I was working for the Shelby Star. Coming off a one-win season, new coach Matt Beam and the Bulldogs led big early in a home game delayed quite a while by lightning but couldn’t hang on late as the Chargers’ Trever Austin booted a pair of 40-plus yard fourth-quarter field goals to tie the game, then win it.
JUSTIN EPLEY, SPORTS WRITER
Shelby 31, Freedom 21 (2018)
The first game of the Luke Little era started out rocky for the Patriots, who totaled negative-1 yard of offense in the first half and were down 24-7 to the perennial powerhouse Golden Lions early in the third quarter. But junior quarterback Jayden Birchfield keyed a rally with a 34-yard TD pass to sophomore Desmond Caldwell (who also had a first-half kick return TD) and a short TD run to make it 24-21. After a three-and-out by the FHS defense, the Pats had a chance to take the lead but turned it over on downs.
Patton 20, East Burke 18 (2016)
A Tom Brown-led Cavaliers team coming off a third-round playoff berth and a Tom Eanes-coached Panthers squad looking to make its mark both came into Week 2 seeking their first win on the season. In the end, Patton was able to survive with a narrow victory as its defense stopped EB on fourth down with 20 seconds left. Panthers QB Joe Eakin ran for two TDs and Ty Causby notched an interception and fumble recovery. Cavs running back Dakota Fox had two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns and EB quarterback Joe Duckworth carried 18 times for 112 yards.
Draughn 27, W. Lincoln 14 (2016)
After falling one spot shy of the playoffs in 2015 in their first year back under head coach Scott Lambert, the Wildcats opened the following campaign with a point to prove. Quarterback Bryson Lambert connected with wide receiver A.J. Juhnke on two acrobatic touchdown receptions and sent the Rebels back home with a two-possession loss in a home-opening win. Running backs Cooper Abernathy and Will Copeland also added rushing scores in the first half, two of eight different DHS ballcarriers during the victory. Senior linebacker Ben Phillips led the way on defense with six tackles.
Justin Epley is sports writer and Paul Schenkel is sports editor for The News Herald. They can be reached at jepley@morganton.com and pschenkel@morganton.com.
