COLUMN: Top local stories from 'weird' year

The N.C. State and Wake Forest men have already paused activities too, and Wake’s still only played twice to date, giving them the title of ACC’s last unbeaten squad in probably literally the only way such a phenomenon could have happened this season.

Wake football had a month-long pause right before the Demon Deacons’ hoops program did. State beat a ranked UNC team recently in hoops but lost twice to a 14-19 UNC squad earlier this calendar year. The Wolfpack women are ranked No. 3 in the nation.

Coastal Carolina enjoyed an undefeated football regular season. Duke was way down on the gridiron, and quarterback Chase Brice just transferred to App State, who also struggled by its standards in 2020.

Lenoir-Rhyne (and all of Division II, and FCS for that matter) is set for a spring football season, and both Bears basketball teams have seen major schedule shuffling early.

There were no fans at Hickory Motor Speedway all year, or at least since March, but there was racing and it was broadcasted. Meanwhile in other parts of state, fans came back and drama with the state and its crowd size regulations followed.

There was no Crawdads baseball, though the year ended with the news the team would be back and at a higher level of the minor leagues.