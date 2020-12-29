COLUMN: Top local stories from 'weird' year

A first-ever North Carolina basketball home loss to Clemson to start, and the Tar Heels accepting a New Year’s Six bowl bid — their first major bowl in 70 years — to finish things off?
Orange you glad 2020 is almost over?
What a weird year. There may be some more apt adjectives I could choose there, but due to the nature of the audience, I’ll stick with weird.
The COVID-19 pandemic — that’s the only time I’m typing that dreaded word out in this column — totally reshaped sports from the local level to the national level, giving us nothing but flashbacks at first, then events at unprecedented times and with unprecedented precautions, then finally, a return to normal with a caveat to keep our eye out for last-second schedule changes due to testing, contact tracing and protocols.
Spanning the sports and teams we cover here at the paper but straying outside the county a bit at first as usual in my yearly wrap-up column, we get back to those UNC oddities. Basketball bad. Football good? It’s not quite as black-and-white as that. But in general, that’s the status at the moment.
The Duke women’s basketball team is already done for the season, and the Blue Devils men scrapped their final three nonconference games, tossing away three almost-certain wins in favor of player sanity.
The N.C. State and Wake Forest men have already paused activities too, and Wake’s still only played twice to date, giving them the title of ACC’s last unbeaten squad in probably literally the only way such a phenomenon could have happened this season.
Wake football had a month-long pause right before the Demon Deacons’ hoops program did. State beat a ranked UNC team recently in hoops but lost twice to a 14-19 UNC squad earlier this calendar year. The Wolfpack women are ranked No. 3 in the nation.
Coastal Carolina enjoyed an undefeated football regular season. Duke was way down on the gridiron, and quarterback Chase Brice just transferred to App State, who also struggled by its standards in 2020.
Lenoir-Rhyne (and all of Division II, and FCS for that matter) is set for a spring football season, and both Bears basketball teams have seen major schedule shuffling early.
There were no fans at Hickory Motor Speedway all year, or at least since March, but there was racing and it was broadcasted. Meanwhile in other parts of state, fans came back and drama with the state and its crowd size regulations followed.
There was no Crawdads baseball, though the year ended with the news the team would be back and at a higher level of the minor leagues.
Fletcher Abee (14.1 ppg) has it rolling at The Citadel, which is up to 7-0 and off to its best start in decades after having surpassed last year’s win total already. BJ Emmons keeps struggling with injuries at Florida Atlantic, having played just nine games in two years there now. And Tyler Shatley set a career-high recently with his eighth start of the season for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In the pro ranks, the Hornets enjoyed an exciting albeit short offseason, and owner Michael Jordan ventured into NASCAR.
The Panthers have a new coach and QB, and soon, will have a new GM too.
The Braves won their first two playoff series in 19 years, and the Masters was held in October. Charlotte was awarded an MLS team, and our state’s NHL team, the Hurricanes, maintained relevance with a return playoff visit.
And that’s about all I’ve got for you from the weirdest year ever.
So here’s what’s you’ve been skimming for: the best from Burke sports in 2020.
1 — Freedom basketball
The Patriot boys claimed their fourth state title all-time, this one coming in shared fashion after waiting through several weeks in the spring for the players to find out if their season was over or if they still had the biggest game of their lives to play. Bradley Davis enjoyed the second-best scoring season a Freedom boys player ever has, and James Freeman came through in the clutch for the team all year. The FHS girls also had a special season, making a repeat trip to the 3A West final and arriving there in undefeated fashion.
2 — COVID impact
I refuse to give the virus top billing here, though we’ve already touched on it in the top item in this list. Its scope was undeniable. A year with no football at all in Burke County, and with very little high school spring sports season and no state title hoops games. Middle schools and youth sports locally were also shut down for months. There was no GNCC race at Steele Creek, no Burke County Open golf tourney, no Freedom Christmas Invitational, no American Legion baseball or softball.
3 — Hoops, across the board
It wasn’t just Freedom that excelled on the hardwood in the early portion of 2020. It marked the first season in the county’s current four-school setup in which all four boys teams and all four girls teams reached the state playoffs together. We learned they’d done so one day after county squads won each of the four conference tourney titles for which they contend annually.
4 — Middle school championships
Also before the months-long hiatus, Walter Johnson upended rival and Foothills Athletic Conference defending co-champ Table Rock twice as the Yellow Jackets celebrated their first title in 10 years. And East Burke’s girls swept the competition in a perfect FAC title season, running their mark to 27 straight wins as they completed a second straight undefeated campaign and fourth in the last six years.
5 — Burke BLC baseball
With legion ball off, Burke’s boys of summer took to Big League Camp in Marion for seasons of summer baseball and then fall ball. The squad won the regular-season title in the summer at 11-1 and reached the title game this fall, falling in walk-off fashion to cap a week of three stellar playoff pitching duels.
News Herald sports editor Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.