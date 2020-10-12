COLUMN: Top October games from recent years

Draughn 28, East Burke 21 (2013)

In both teams’ first year in the rough and tumble SMAC 2A/3A, the Wildcats got back above .500 in league play at 3-2 thanks to a ground effort fueled by senior fullback Adam Estep (27 carries, game-high 141 yards, 3 TDs). Estep scored twice on fourth-and-goal plays from the 1-yard line in his third career varsity 100-yard game and second three-TD game. Chucky Ritchie led the Cavaliers with eight catches for 144 yards and two TDs.

Freedom 57, Hibriten 0 (2014)

In the first of two games in which the Patriots outscored the soon-to-be 2A powerhouse Panthers by a combined 110-0 margin, Emmons rushed for six touchdowns to tie his own county single-game record and give him 32 scores for the year, breaking the county single-season mark in just nine games. Emmons scored on his each of his last three touches and posted 221 rushing yards. Freedom scored 50 points in the middle two quarters after the game was scoreless through 12 minutes.

W. Caldwell 44, Freedom 42 (2017)