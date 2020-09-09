COLUMN: Top September prep football games from recent years

With high school football now off the table in Burke County in 2020, The News Herald sports staff takes a look back at the best games they’ve covered in the month of September over the years (in no particular order) …
JUSTIN EPLEY, SPORTS WRITER
Patton 72, Wilkes Central 52 (2016)
Sure, defense is nice, but who doesn’t love a good shootout? This game produced the Panthers’ most points ever scored in a game and what’s believed to be the highest combined score in Burke 11-man history. PHS racked up 758 total yards and 698 rushing (both school records), led by QB Joe Eakin (24-315-6) and FB William Brawley (19-320-2) as PHS scored 44 by halftime.
Patton 55, Hickory 34 (2016)
Two weeks later, the Panthers mounted their largest comeback in school history, falling down 34-14 before the half only to score 41 straight points to end the game, with Eakin’s 46-yarder just before the half sparking the rally. Eakin (20-379-5 rushing) and Brawley (11-116-1) again led the PHS ground attack. Sam Buchanan and Matt Curtis also added TDs for the Panthers.
Freedom 42, Hickory 35 (2016)
Closing out a ridiculous month for me, the Patriots gave the Red Tornadoes a similar treatment one week later on FHS Senior Night. Early in the third quarter, Hickory took a 35-20 lead and looked to have Freedom on the ropes. A Niguel Moore TD later brought FHS within one before Bailey Ragle’s interception set up Moore’s go-ahead score, then another Ragle pick sealed it.
Patton 3, McDowell 0 (2019)
On the opposite end of the September spectrum, the Panthers and Titans battled to a scoreless tie for nearly 35 minutes before Patton’s placekicking battery of kicker Eliseo Ramirez, long snapper Kalen Byrd and holder Weston Fleming put Patton on top for good with a 25-yard field goal. The points came after John Franklin and Will Cain force a fumble Max Short recovered.
Cherryville 46, Draughn 38 (2018)
This one didn’t result in a Wildcats win, but it did leave a lasting memory of one of Draughn’s greatest individual efforts. Senior running back Tyler McKinney (25-139 rushing) scored five touchdowns and three two-point conversions to account for all but two of DHS’ points. The school-record effort kept DHS in the game late, along with a Jesse Gullett onside kick recovery.
PAUL SCHENKEL, SPORTS EDITOR
Freedom 35, Shelby 30 (2010)
The Patriots earned a statement win 10 years ago this month, knocking off the defending conference champion Golden Lions on the road thanks to some late heroics. Michael Helms’ touchdown pass in the right flat to David Burgess proved the game-winner, but Helms (24 for 41, 314 yards; four pass TDs, one rush TD) and David Duckworth (15-211-2) were simply an unstoppable 1-2 punch all night.
Burns 27, Freedom 26 (2011)
Special teams blunders on a sloppy field cost the Patriots a chance at an undefeated regular season in this one, their only loss of the ’11 fall. In a battle of top-10 3A teams in Morganton, Freedom had the ball at or inside the Bulldogs’ 6-yard-line twice in the final 4 minutes but failed to come away with points either occasion. A Jaylan Martin 81-yard kickoff return TD and 85-yard interception return TD, both in the opening period, highlighted FHS’ effort.
Freedom 49, R-S Central 7 (2012)
This was Shawn Fairchild’s night. The Pats’ senior first-year starter at QB completed each of his first 11 pass attempts for 248 yards and five touchdowns. Fairchild had thrown for four TDs in six games that year and never gone for more than 131 passing yards at the varsity level before the contest. He finished 15 of 17 through the air for 303 yards, completing passes to seven different receivers and TD passes to four of those. Burgess totaled 132 rushing yards and 103 receiving yards.
Draughn 21, R-S Central 18 (2015)
For the host Wildcats, which coming off a 1-10 season climbed back above .500 with this victory, Dalton Huffman both forced and recovered a fumble to wrap up the win with R-S driving inside the Draughn 10 late in the game. Mikeal Turner scored a pair of Draughn TDs.
Patton 28, E. Rutherford 21 (2017)
The Panthers forced five turnovers to steal a win in Forest City in a battle of borderline top-20 2A squads. William Brawley rushed for 120 yards and a TD, also coming up with three takeaways, while Ty Causby ran for two scores and passed for another. (Another PHS game I didn’t have space for but that should be mentioned here is Pierce Memmel’s 2018 game at Foard in which he made 40- and 51-yard field goals and recorded a 61-yard punt in a 21-12 loss.)
Justin Epley is sports writer and Paul Schenkel is sports editor for The News Herald. They can be reached at jepley@morganton.com and pschenkel@morganton.com.
