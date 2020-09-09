COLUMN: Top September prep football games from recent years

Burns 27, Freedom 26 (2011)

Special teams blunders on a sloppy field cost the Patriots a chance at an undefeated regular season in this one, their only loss of the ’11 fall. In a battle of top-10 3A teams in Morganton, Freedom had the ball at or inside the Bulldogs’ 6-yard-line twice in the final 4 minutes but failed to come away with points either occasion. A Jaylan Martin 81-yard kickoff return TD and 85-yard interception return TD, both in the opening period, highlighted FHS’ effort.

Freedom 49, R-S Central 7 (2012)

This was Shawn Fairchild’s night. The Pats’ senior first-year starter at QB completed each of his first 11 pass attempts for 248 yards and five touchdowns. Fairchild had thrown for four TDs in six games that year and never gone for more than 131 passing yards at the varsity level before the contest. He finished 15 of 17 through the air for 303 yards, completing passes to seven different receivers and TD passes to four of those. Burgess totaled 132 rushing yards and 103 receiving yards.

Draughn 21, R-S Central 18 (2015)