COLUMN: When Bristol dust settles, could North Wilkesboro rise?

New Hampshire lost one of its two races after 2017 and Texas is like SMI’s own version of the Lost Cause, an incessantly hyped venue with a boisterous track president in Eddie Gossage, yet a facility that produces less-than-exciting competition and does so in a part of the country that doesn’t really care that much about racing, anyway.

NASCAR already has affirmed its commitment to continue on dirt with a renewal for the Bristol dirt experiment for 2022 announced even before last month’s race concluded. At some point, though, it will become too expensive and too tedious for SMI to want to convert its most popular track from concrete to dirt every season.

That’s where a place like North Wilkesboro Speedway could come in.

For a one-time expense, albeit large, the 5/8-mile oval with its signature downhill frontstretch and uphill backstretch could be NASCAR’s signature, exclusive dirt track. With a race date taken from Texas just for good measure, that would instantly be a hot ticket to grab and likely would continue to be so as the product of heavy stock cars on red clay is annually improved.

All the while, it’d be a great move of goodwill for race fans and those of us who live in the foothills of North Carolina who could once more admire our home-gown NASCAR track.

Bruton Smith needed extra security for the last Cup race at North Wilkesboro in 1996, but Marcus Smith could receive a warm welcome if he brings a plan like this to fruition.

