COLUMN: Who? Unheralded competitors shine at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway has long been a place for breakthroughs, a track where NASCAR’s unheralded competitors get their time in the spotlight.

Look no further than Sunday’s Daytona 500 winner, Michael McDowell, who picked up his first series victory in 358 career starts. Go back 10 years, when Trevor Bayne won the 500 in his second career start. Or even 10 years before that, when Michael Waltrip claimed his first win after 462 unfruitful races.

Tiny Lund picked up his first Cup win in the 1963 version of the race, Pete Hamilton did it in 1970, Derrike Cope in 1990 and Sterling Marlin in 1994. Open-wheel great Mario Andretti scored his only Cup victory in the 1967 Daytona 500. And that doesn’t even touch on all the drivers who’ve broken through in the summer race.

This Speedweek was no different, and not just with McDowell. Several other relative unknowns showed us a lot at the World Center of Racing, too. But who are these guys? Let’s find out.

Ryan Preece