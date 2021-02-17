COLUMN: Who? Unheralded competitors shine at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway has long been a place for breakthroughs, a track where NASCAR’s unheralded competitors get their time in the spotlight.
Look no further than Sunday’s Daytona 500 winner, Michael McDowell, who picked up his first series victory in 358 career starts. Go back 10 years, when Trevor Bayne won the 500 in his second career start. Or even 10 years before that, when Michael Waltrip claimed his first win after 462 unfruitful races.
Tiny Lund picked up his first Cup win in the 1963 version of the race, Pete Hamilton did it in 1970, Derrike Cope in 1990 and Sterling Marlin in 1994. Open-wheel great Mario Andretti scored his only Cup victory in the 1967 Daytona 500. And that doesn’t even touch on all the drivers who’ve broken through in the summer race.
This Speedweek was no different, and not just with McDowell. Several other relative unknowns showed us a lot at the World Center of Racing, too. But who are these guys? Let’s find out.
Ryan Preece
This is Preece’s third season in Cup, but his Speedweek was a great success story. Over the winter, his No. 37 JTG Daugherty Chevrolet saw its charter go elsewhere, meaning he wasn’t even locked into the 500. But Preece made his way into the field with the eighth-fastest qualifying lap on Wednesday night, raced his way in anyway through his duel Thursday night, and finished sixth in Sunday’s race, the second-best finish of his Cup career.
Corey LaJoie
Second-generation driver LaJoie took a leap of faith by jumping over to smalltime Spire Motorsports for 2021, joining an organization that is trying to grow itself into a legitimate contender by expanding to two cars. LaJoie got off to a really good start, scoring a ninth-place finish for just the fourth top 10 of his six-year career. Jamie McMurray, driving a second Spire car with backing from Chip Ganassi Racing, made it a great night by placing eighth.
Brandon Brown
Even though he snuck into the Xfinity Series playoffs last season, Brown still is an underdog, fighting for good finishes with a family-owned team against a bunch of million-dollar competitors. His journey to a consecutive postseason appearance started Saturday night in the NXS’ 300-miler where Brown’s sixth-place finish was the second best of his career.
Brandon Gdovic
Coming into Saturday night, Gdovic had just 10 career Xfinity starts dating back to 2015 with a best of 13th. Beyond that, he had just one win in ARCA Menards Series East competition, only two main ARCA tour starts, and a smattering of experience in sports car and European stock car competition. His eighth-place finish for Sam Hunt Racing was a best for both driver and team.
Jason White
White hadn’t been in an Xfinity car since 2014, also the last time he made a Camping World Truck Series start. But Saturday, he resurfaced in a second RSS Racing car, a teammate to Ryan Sieg and operated by Reaume Brothers Racing. His pink-and-blue No. 23 Ford was both flashy and fast, and a 10th-place run marked his first NASCAR national top 10 result in eight years.
Jordan Anderson
For the second year in a row, Anderson made some noise by finishing second in the trucks’ 250-mile opener at Daytona. The family-run team continues to overachieve, bring Anderson within inches of his first victories in 125 starts over eight seasons on NASCAR’s third-tier tour.
Cory Roper
With half-a-lap to go in Friday night’s truck race, it really looked like Roper was going to stun the field and claim his first victory. He got passed by Jordan Anderson and race-winner Ben Rhodes coming to the line, but it still was the owner-driver’s best finish and second ever top 10.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.