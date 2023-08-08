NEBO — Sometimes, you just have to save your best for last.

That’s exactly what Burke County resident Colton Makowiec did this past weekend, using a furious rally in Sunday’s final round to win the Al Farley Memorial McDowell County Open at Marion Lake Club in a three-man playoff.

Makowiec, after shooting a 73 in Saturday’s opener, came out fast and used a furious finish on the back nine, including a birdie on 18 to finish a weekend with a cumulative total of 138. The 65 shot by Makowiec was the best round of the weekend for any of the nearly 90 participants at MLC. Going into the day, he was six strokes behind defending champion Kyle Scruggs and 2019 champ Taylor Young, who both shot 67 on Saturday, but after that 7-under finish, it was a waiting game for Makowiec as he was four groups ahead of the last foursome to tee off Sunday afternoon.

“I felt really good out there and gained a lot of momentum on the back nine and I hoped that gave me an opportunity to be in the mix,” said Makowiec.

Scruggs and Young were going back and forth in their Sunday round as they were paired together. Young made back to back birdies on 16 and 17 to be two strokes ahead of Scruggs and one ahead of Makowiec with a chance at winning the title on his own. But on 18, Scruggs made a birdie and Young bogeyed at the end, creating the three-way playoff.

And with new life, Makowiec made the best of it as he pulled out the driver and went to work on the playoff hole at No. 1.

“No. 1 has a lot of options, and I felt like you take the biggest driver head out there and hit it as hard as you can and get into a position with a good second shot,” Makowiec said.

Makowiec got off a good tee shot on No. 1 and then countered it up with a spectacular second shot, arriving about 10 feet from the hole. He sealed it on the first green of the playoff, putting it in for an eagle.

“This is one of the better finishes that we have seen at the County Open in a while, said Marion Lake Club pro Greg Parker. “We had a pretty good field out there this year and they didn’t disappoint.”

With the exception of a few showers and some thunder Sunday afternoon, the weekend featured good weather for golfers.

Makowiec, after playing in some previous tournaments at MLC, gained his first McDowell County Open Championship, which is a personal accomplishment for him.

“The folks here at MLC put on a first-class event, and it’s exciting to win here for the first time,” he said. “This event had a good field and it grows and gets better with every passing year.”

After the three-way tie at the top, Rick Condrey (68-73-141) won the Super Senior Championship and was fourth overall. Freddie Jones (72-70-142) took the Senior Open title, tying Noah Bumgarner (70-72-142). The rest of the championship flight included Josh Davis (70-73-143), Chase Wyke (70-73-143), Tanner Price (70-73-143), Matt McFalls (68-77-145) and Johnny Young (70-78-148).

Caylen Dobson, 14, posted a 73 in Saturday’s opening round and finished the weekend with an 82 on Sunday afternoon. Dobson was grouped with Makowiec in the finale.

After a women’s champion was not crowned in 2022, Carrie Jackson (95-83-178) returned and won the title on Sunday over Anne Foster (108-115-223). Other flight winners on Sunday included Tripp Morrow, Ronnie Martin, Austin Rumberg, Chad Davis, Mike Poteat, Robert Westall and Avery Watson.