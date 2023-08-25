Morganton Day School has announced the date and details for its second annual athletics-boosting golf tournament.

The second installment of the event to support the Titans’ athletics program will be played at Morganton’s Silver Creek Golf Club on Oct. 14, marking the first time the event has been held at the course. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start on the course and then lunch.

The entry fee is $100 per golfer or $400 per foursome and includes golf, lunch, a mulligan package and more. The mulligan package includes two mulligans and a red tee. Prizes will be awarded for the longest drive, the shot closest to the pin and holes-in-one.

To register a team, contact Chris Galiszewski by phone at 724-207-3702 or by email at cgaliszewski@morgantondayschool.com. Payments will be accepted both in advance and at the course on the day of the event.

Silver Creek Golf Club is located at 4241 Plantation Drive in Morganton.