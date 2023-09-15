VALDESE — Following the 2023 North Carolina State Bocce Tournament, the champion team is Padrini, a Valdese-based squad composed of Glenn Harvey, Marvin Kamp, Morris Baker and Barry Remington, who won in their hometown.

Playing on clay courts, Padrini took only one loss in the double-elimination final play, winning over Pallino Ninjas with a final score of 12-7. The third third-place team in the four-person tournament was Bocce Amici from Winston-Salem.

The North Carolina State Bocce Tournament is hosted by Le Phare des Alpes (LPDA), a nonprofit group formed in 1909 by the Waldensian settlers of Valdese. The state tournament includes winning regional teams from throughout North Carolina and attracts competitors and spectators to the region.

The Western North Carolina Regional Tournament was hosted by the LPDA during the annual Waldensian Festival. As participation in the regional tournament grew over the years, the LPDA facility was expanded. Through a generous donation by a local family, a new shelter was constructed, resulting in three regulation bocce courts under the same roof.

This year’s state champion team had the oldest players in the tournament. Asked about the origin of the name Padrini, team captain Harvey said that, “We wanted to call ourselves the Octogenarians, but the 68-year-old teammate dragged our average age down to 79.5. In deference to LPDA’s Waldensian heritage, we chose an Italian name of respect for the elderly.”

In Italy, Padrini means “godfathers,” the revered sponsors of a child’s baptism. It also means protectors, patrons or mentors. It was a fitting name as the team members and other LPDA members helped with the construction and repair of public courts for the towns of Valdese and Hudson.

The Padrini team members play bocce weekly with dozens of others throughout the area. Harvey was introduced to bocce in 2014 when, with his construction experience, LPDA appointed him as project manager for the facility renovation. The expansion enabled LPDA to host the Western N.C. Regional Tournaments since 2014 and the state tournaments soon thereafter.

Suitable for all ages, the sport of bocce is gaining in popularity across North Carolina and the United States. Nonetheless, LPDA’s claims of the finest bocce courts in the state and Valdese’s claim as the “Bocce Capital of the World” are unchallenged, to date.