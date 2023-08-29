VALDESE — The North Carolina State Bocce Tournament will return to Valdese again this fall, the town announced this week.

Le Phare des Alpes of Valdese again will host the event on Sept. 9 at the covered clay courts, which are located at 301 Laurel St. S. near downtown. Play will begin that morning at 8:30 a.m. following opening ceremonies.

Among the teams scheduled to compete for the bocce state title are squads from Valdese, Asheville, Mooresville, Winston-Salem and Raleigh.

For members of the public who wish to spectate at the event, admission will be free of charge. The town’s parks and recreation department has ample spectator seating. Additionally, a wide selection of authentic Waldensian and Italian foods and drinks will be available for spectators to purchase.

Le Phare des Alpes most recently hosted the tournament just last year in 2022. The organization was founded in 1909 as a way to provide insurance and welfare services to early settlers in Valdese. The organization became a nonprofit in 1984 and although it terminated its original services in 2005, continues to be active in the Valdese community.

For more information, go to lpdavaldese.org.