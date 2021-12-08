Connelly, Freedom boys withstand furious Draughn rally

VALDESE — Close shaves are becoming a common occurrence for a Freedom boys basketball team with a lot of peach fuzz.
Four days after surviving double overtime versus crosstown rival Patton, the youthful Patriots withstood a furious rally by county foe Draughn to score a road win in Valdese late Tuesday, 65-62, the closest meeting in the series Freedom now leads 22-2 since a 59-58 FHS win in 2015.
Freshman Amore Connelly again was the Patriots’ leading scorer, pouring in a game-high 24 points. But most importantly for the win, Connelly was 5 of 6 from the foul line in the final 33.2 seconds, just good enough for Freedom (3-0) to hang on in a game it once led by 22 points.
“It was a lot of pressure, but we came together as a team and worked it out,” Connelly said.
He was joined in double digits by upperclassmen Philly Harris (21) and Drew Costello (12).
Draughn, which also led 10-9 after a quarter before Freedom got rolling, whittled down the lead with a 9-0 run spanning the final two quarters. The deficit became just single digits again during a 7-0 Wildcats run that started with a Zaydin Pritchard 3-pointer and concluded with a basket by post Luke Rector.
It was further trimmed to four when Eli Pritchard grabbed a rebound off a missed Freedom free throw with 41.6 seconds to play and was fouled, draining both free throws to make it 59-55. Zaydin Pritchard’s second trey 20 ticks later made it a one-possession game, 61-58.
DHS drew within one at 63-62 on a Daylin Pritchard and-one basket with 10.9 seconds left, but the Patriots again trusted Connelly to haul in the inbound pass and head to the free throw line, where he went 2 for 2 to set the final margin before Brayden Schutt’s attempt to tie it back up clanked off the front of the rim and Connelly’s fellow freshman, Zion Thomas, won the rebound.
FHS coach Clint Zimmerman credited Draughn (2-3) for changing the flow of the game to its advantage and winning on the glass late, but was relieved to still come away with the win.
“At the end of the night, you go on the road with a young group — for a lot of these guys, it’s their first high school road game — and you do enough to win,” Zimmerman said. “You move on and get better from it.
“Going on the road and winning on the road is the hardest thing to do in sports. ... It’ll be something that we can learn from. I think we’ve got to do a lot better job when we have the opportunity to extend the lead or put somebody away. We’ve got to do that.”
Daylin Pritchard (19 points) and Schutt (10) were in double digits for Draughn and Rector — who Zimmerman specifically credited for setting the tone in the final minutes — added nine.
“All you want is to have a chance there at the end,” said DHS coach Yates Jensen. “It was old-fashioned guts and want-to.”
Freedom (at Hickory) and Draughn (versus East Burke) both played again late Wednesday.
GIRLS
Freedom 58, Draughn 38
The Lady Patriots (4-0) led 16-5 after a quarter and 37-14 by halftime on the strength of their defense and an inside connection and never saw their lead drop below 20 the rest of the way.
Post Zakiah King had 10 points before the midpoint of the second quarter — with three of those five baskets on assists from Stevee McGee — and the defense stifled the Lady Wildcats (3-2).
“The defensive start that we got off to and our intensity, I loved that,” said Freedom coach Amber Reddick. “That’s something we’ve been keying on. And we were focused on getting the ball inside and getting some points in the paint. ... We’ve been really happy with Zakiah.”
McGee (13 points) and senior point guard Christena Rhone (10) joined King in double figures.
Post Aubrie Snyder scored a game-high 17 points for Draughn and kept the hosts afloat late, with 13 of those coming after the intermission. Ella Abernathy and Jenna Abernathy added six apiece.
