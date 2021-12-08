Connelly, Freedom boys withstand furious Draughn rally

DHS drew within one at 63-62 on a Daylin Pritchard and-one basket with 10.9 seconds left, but the Patriots again trusted Connelly to haul in the inbound pass and head to the free throw line, where he went 2 for 2 to set the final margin before Brayden Schutt’s attempt to tie it back up clanked off the front of the rim and Connelly’s fellow freshman, Zion Thomas, won the rebound.

FHS coach Clint Zimmerman credited Draughn (2-3) for changing the flow of the game to its advantage and winning on the glass late, but was relieved to still come away with the win.

“At the end of the night, you go on the road with a young group — for a lot of these guys, it’s their first high school road game — and you do enough to win,” Zimmerman said. “You move on and get better from it.

“Going on the road and winning on the road is the hardest thing to do in sports. ... It’ll be something that we can learn from. I think we’ve got to do a lot better job when we have the opportunity to extend the lead or put somebody away. We’ve got to do that.”

Daylin Pritchard (19 points) and Schutt (10) were in double digits for Draughn and Rector — who Zimmerman specifically credited for setting the tone in the final minutes — added nine.