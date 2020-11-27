 Skip to main content
Corpening, Bulldogs top WCU in opener
ASHEVILLE — The UNC Asheville women's basketball team defeated Western Carolina 70-59 in Honey Brown's first game as head coach Wednesday at Kimmel Arena. It marks the second straight season the Bulldogs have won their season opener.

112920-mnh-sports-bkw-corpening-brief-mug

Corpening

UNCA jumped on WCU early and never trailed, connecting on a pair of 3-pointers from Tamiah Lewis and Kai Carter for an early 6-0 lead that swelled to 16-7 in the first period and as much as 15 points at 46-31 early in the second half.

Bulldogs senior guard Amaryah Corpening (Freedom H.S. 2017) scored in double figures with 13 points to go with four rebounds and a career-high-tying six assists plus three steals. Corpening tied for team-high honors by playing 37 minutes and made 7 of 10 free throws as well connecting on all three field-goal attempts from inside the arc.

Nadiria Evans led UNCA with 22 points, and Carter finished with a career-high 18 points on four 3s. Nadia Marshall led the Catamounts off the bench with 14 points and Kyla Allison added 12.

The Bulldogs return to action at Appalachian State today at 2 p.m.

