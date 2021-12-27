COVID-19 means teams battle 2 opponents weekly

Josh Johnson joined the Ravens 10 days ago, and the well-traveled quarterback started his first game in 1,092 days with first place in the AFC North on the line Sunday at Cincinnati.

The Chargers didn't have outside linebacker Joey Bosa, running back Austin Ekeler, receiver Mike Williams and center Corey Linsley when they faced the Texans. The Vikings were missing running back Dalvin Cook for their matchup against the Rams.

Blame COVID-19.

Several other teams also were missing key players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As the NFL's regular season winds down, expect more teams to play important games without some of their starters because players continue to test positive despite the league's revised protocols requiring less testing.

Baltimore, already missing 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and 10 other players due to injuries, lost backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and four others to the COVID-19 list, forcing Johnson to start against the Bengals.

The Ravens had no chance, even though Johnson was 28 of 40 for 304 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. They lost 41-21 to the Bengals and fell to 8-7, decreasing their playoff odds.