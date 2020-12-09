COVID IMPACT: N.C. State basketball pauses team activities

North Carolina State has paused men's basketball activities amid positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
The school announced the move Wednesday. That comes after the Wolfpack had to cancel a "Bubbleville" game against Connecticut in the Huskies' home state last weekend as well as postpone Tuesday's trip to Michigan for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Because of the pause, N.C. State's scheduled game against Florida Atlantic this weekend won't be played. The schedule beyond that game is unclear.
At the time of the UConn cancellation, N.C. State said all program members had tested negative before traveling to Connecticut to face Massachusetts-Lowell and again after their arrival. But a subsequent test came back positive the day before the matchup with the Huskies.
N.C. State's announcement says there have been two members of the traveling party who have tested positive.
FOOTBALL
Wake running back opts out
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson says running back Kenneth Walker III has informed the coaching staff that he plans to opt out of the remainder of the season.
Walker is the Demon Deacons' No. 2 rusher at 579 yards and has 13 rushing touchdowns. His decision comes as Wake Forest prepares to play its first game in nearly a month this weekend at Louisville after being on hold due to coronavirus issues.
Clawson said Tuesday some players had decided to opt out and later changed their minds. He said the team would be open to Walker returning if he changed his mind and went back through required safety protocols to rejoin the team.
"But we're expecting to play the rest of the year without him at this point," Clawson said.
Clawson said the sophomore has indicated he plans to return to the team in the spring semester.
Christian Beal-Smith had split work with Walker this season, rushing for a team-best 592 yards. Clawson said reserves Justice Ellison and Ahmani Marshall could see more work in Walker's absence.
Limited fans at ACC title game
The Atlantic Coast Conference says it will allow limited fans to attend its football championship game between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson on Dec. 19.
The state of North Carolina previously issued public-gathering restrictions for outdoor venues because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing schools to fill 7% of their stadium capacity for fans. Following that guidance, the ACC said Wednesday that capacity would be set at 5,240 for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
The league says fans and staff must wear masks in the stadium and follow social-distancing markers displayed throughout the stadium.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!