COVID IMPACT: N.C. State basketball pauses team activities

Clawson said Tuesday some players had decided to opt out and later changed their minds. He said the team would be open to Walker returning if he changed his mind and went back through required safety protocols to rejoin the team.

"But we're expecting to play the rest of the year without him at this point," Clawson said.

Clawson said the sophomore has indicated he plans to return to the team in the spring semester.

Christian Beal-Smith had split work with Walker this season, rushing for a team-best 592 yards. Clawson said reserves Justice Ellison and Ahmani Marshall could see more work in Walker's absence.

Limited fans at ACC title game

The Atlantic Coast Conference says it will allow limited fans to attend its football championship game between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson on Dec. 19.

The state of North Carolina previously issued public-gathering restrictions for outdoor venues because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing schools to fill 7% of their stadium capacity for fans. Following that guidance, the ACC said Wednesday that capacity would be set at 5,240 for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The league says fans and staff must wear masks in the stadium and follow social-distancing markers displayed throughout the stadium.