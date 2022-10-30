Cowboys rumble to 49-29 win over Bears

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Micah Parsons returned a fumble for his first NFL score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears 49-29. Tony Pollard ran for 131 yards and three TDs with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by a right knee injury. Parsons returned a fumble 36 yards for a score after Chicago QB Justin Fields jumped over the star linebacker instead of touching him down. The Cowboys scored touchdowns on their first four possessions for the first time since 2014.

Unbeaten Eagles get past Steelers 35-13

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles raced past the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13. The Eagles are 7-0 for the second time in franchise history and first since 2004 when Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens led them to the Super Bowl. The Steelers fell to 2-6. Brown caught six passes for 156 yards. Rookie Kenny Pickett showed more short-term growing pains for the Steelers and was 25 of 38 for 191 yards and an interception.

Saints get 24-0 win over Raiders

NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Kamara scored his first three touchdowns of the season, and the New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0. Kamara converted short receptions into touchdowns of 36 and 16 yards. He also rushed for a 3-yard score. Andy Dalton justified the Saints’ decision to start him for a fifth straight game instead of going back to Jameis Winston. Dalton was 22 of 30 for 229 yards and two TDs. Kamara had nine receptions for 96 yards to go with his 62 yards rushing. The Raiders didn’t get the ball across midfield until two minutes remained in the game. Derek Carr finished 15 of 26 for 101 yards with one interception.

Belichick passes Halas, Patriots beat Jets

NEW YORK — Bill Belichick passed George Halas for second place on the NFL’s career coaching victories list and the New England Patriots continued their mastery of the New York Jets by beating them for the 13th straight time, 22-17. Devin McCourty had two of the Patriots’ three interceptions of Zach Wilson. Nick Folk kicked five field goals against his former team, and Belichick’s bunch ended the Jets’ four-game winning streak. Belichick got win No. 325 and now trails only Don Shula, who had 347. The victory was also Belichick’s 100th in the regular season against AFC East opponents as coach of the Patriots.

Dolphins’ get 31-27 win over Lions

DETROIT — Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead, 11-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki late in the third quarter, capping the Miami Dolphins’ rally from a double-digit, second-half deficit for a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions. The Dolphins have won two straight since Tagovailoa returned from a concussion. The Lions have lost five in a row. Detroit scored on all five of its posssessons in the first half to lead 27-17 after scoring a total of six points in its previous two games. The Dolphins opened the second half with a touchdown drive, scoring when fullback Alec Ingold took a snap that fooled the defense and scored on a 1-yard sneak.

Broncos beat Jaguars 21-17 in London

LONDON — Latavius Murray scored on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Broncos snap a four-game losing streak by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 at Wembley Stadium. Russell Wilson led two go-ahead scoring drives in the second half on his return from a hamstring injury. The late score gave Murray a touchdown for two different teams this month in London. He ran for a score for New Orleans earlier this month at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Vikings top Cardinals 34-26

MINNEAPOLIS — Za’Darius Smith had three sacks to help Minnesota’s defense hang on against Kyler Murray as the Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 for their fifth consecutive victory. Dalvin Cook rushed for a season-high 111 yards and a touchdown and Kirk Cousins passed for two scores and ran for another for the Vikings. They moved to 6-1 and stayed unbeaten at home in coach Kevin O’Connell’s rookie year. Murray passed for 326 yards and a season-high three touchdowns. He threw two second-half interceptions that proved costly. The Cardinals fell to 3-5.