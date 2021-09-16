Crawdads’ game postponed, final series shortened

ROME, Ga. — The Hickory Crawdads’ road game against the Rome (Ga.) Braves on Wednesday night was postponed and was set to be made up as part of a doubleheader late Thursday.

The game was supposed to be the second in the teams’ weeklong High-A East League series. The series was scheduled for seven games with a doubleheader already in place Thursday that was to include a makeup contest from an Aug. 15 rainout. The series will now be just six games.