Crawdads’ game postponed, final series shortened

ROME, Ga. — The Hickory Crawdads’ road game against the Rome (Ga.) Braves on Wednesday night was postponed and was set to be made up as part of a doubleheader late Thursday.
The game was supposed to be the second in the teams’ weeklong High-A East League series. The series was scheduled for seven games with a doubleheader already in place Thursday that was to include a makeup contest from an Aug. 15 rainout. The series will now be just six games.
Hickory (45-67) had lost a season-worst 15 consecutive games entering play Thursday and was winless for the month of September. The series continues with single games tonight and Saturday night, and the Crawdads wrap up the season Sunday.