 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crawdads’ game postponed, final series shortened
0 comments
Minor-league baseball brief

Crawdads’ game postponed, final series shortened

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
091721-mnh-sports-bbm-crawdads-ppm-brief-logo

ROME, Ga. — The Hickory Crawdads’ road game against the Rome (Ga.) Braves on Wednesday night was postponed and was set to be made up as part of a doubleheader late Thursday.

The game was supposed to be the second in the teams’ weeklong High-A East League series. The series was scheduled for seven games with a doubleheader already in place Thursday that was to include a makeup contest from an Aug. 15 rainout. The series will now be just six games.

Hickory (45-67) had lost a season-worst 15 consecutive games entering play Thursday and was winless for the month of September. The series continues with single games tonight and Saturday night, and the Crawdads wrap up the season Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who's more likely to make the CFB Playoffs: Clemson or Ohio State?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert